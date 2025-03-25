Ashton Hall’s morning routine sequel is here—and the internet is already picking it apart

Fitness influencer Ashton Hall is not letting the haters get him down. Memes and parodies flooded the internet after his morning routine video went viral (thanks to a resurfacing on X), but the content creator did not skip a beat. Now he’s back with a new morning routine video, showing off his elaborate lifestyle and hinting that he’s in on the joke as well.

On Mar. 24., 2025, Hall posted a video on his TikTok account (@ashtonhallofficial) and Instagram account (@ashtonhallofficial) similar to the original one from Feb. 7., 2025, but with a few twists. The video escalated to over 3.4M views, 160.4K likes, 11.2K saves, and 4,759 comments on Tiktok, and 19.2M views on Instagram, in less than 24 hours.

“The Morning routine. Easy routes don’t pay well, get up,” he states in the caption of his post.

What is Ashton Hall’s new morning routine?

The video begins at 3:55 am when Hall removes his mouth tape (an aid some consider helpful for better sleep), brushes his teeth, rinses with a glass of Saratoga water, and gives his face a quick shave before launching into his balcony fitness regimen.

In an unexpected plot twist, Hall accidentally breaks the bottle of Saratoga water he’s brought out to hydrate (gasp!) but luckily a faceless assistant is able to clear it up so he can continue with meditation, reading, journaling and watching spiritual videos.

He takes his first ice water face dunk of the day at 5:49am, jazzing things up with a squeeze of fresh lemon. After dressing and pulling off a pore strip he heads to the steam room in his building around 6:16am, changes once more and gets into his Mercedes Benz G wagon, and starts exercising outdoors in what looks like an abandoned parking lot around 7:22am.

At 7:48am, he greets and takes selfies with a group of three young men who recognize him, followed by an offscreen assistant tossing him a bottle of Saratoga water (which does not break this time) for some quick hydration.

Hall gets home around 8:30am and takes a quick shower while an assistant peels a banana for him. They hand the peel to him which he uses to wipe his face (the jury is still out whether or not doing so has any skincare benefits).

Ashton Hall reacts to his viral fame — is he in on the memes?

At 9:15 am his assistant serves him breakfast while he scrolls through his phone. We then see he’s looking at memes related to his first video – images of bananas and bottles of Saratoga water in shopping carts, and pretending to tap the “like” button on a screenshot of Mr. Beast’s X posts.

A second ice water bowl is set before him around 9:26 am, where Hall gets ready to present on a video call. “You’ve made your first 10,000,” he says to the computer screen. “Congratulations. We gotta do at least 20 [thousand] bro.”

Hall hasn’t fully expressed how he feels about his recent virality, but it’s clear he’s not phased by the jokes, negative comments, and trolls. He’s continuing to create content and show off his lavish lifestyle, unphased.

MrBeast weighs in on Ashton Hall’s routine

He’s also been closely following the X account of James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson aka MrBeast (@MrBeast) who posted two morning routine jokes back to back.

“I accidentally slept in and missed my morning routine,” Donaldson posted on Mar. 24., 2025, with a screenshot of an iPhone screen containing multiple messages from a personal assistant.

The messages break down several actions including, “Please stand on the balcony for an hour” and “Now let’s get it to at least 10,000” before a few panicked notes asking if Donaldson is awake yet. It has over 32.9M views, 353K likes, 18K reshares, and 5.6K comments.

Hall reposted a screenshot of the X post on his Instagram Story. “We all miss,” text overlay on the Story reads. “Just don’t miss twice in a row Jimmy. Get up! – Ashton Hall.”

The internet is not letting Hall off the hook

While subtly admitting he’s all good with whatever reactions he receives, nothing is getting past netizens this time. Some of them continue to call out discrepancies in Hall’s newest morning routine video.

“Breaking the bottle and HER cleaning it up???” wrote TikTok user @margarethuffines in the comments, referring to the assistant who tidied up the broken Saratoga water bottle.

TikTok user @serani_p noted that some of the timestamps Hall used on the video didn’t match the times seen on his phone screen as he scrolled through images. “He said it was 9:21 but on his phone it said 6:08.”

“Jumped in the air at 7:36 and landed at 7:40,” commented TikTok user @mr.international813, noting how Hall used two different timestamps during a clip of him jumping high into the air.

Influencers are parodying Ashton Hall’s Saratoga Water routine

The internet continues to drive home the Ashton Hall morning routine memes and have kicked things up a notch with their own versions.

Crypto influencer @SolJakey shared his morning routine with followers on X, which started at 11:32 am and included a hit of his vape, a Red Bull-fueled dental hygiene session, eating ice cream on his couch, kitchen dance sessions, and struggling to keep his basketball shorts from sliding off his hips while lightly jogging on a treadmill.

@SolJakey also posted a “nighttime routine” where he meditated to “MOJO JOJO” by playboicarti, did drugs on his kitchen counter, and attempted to shave his beard with a chef’s knife, all before finally getting into bed at 3:01 am.

TikTok influencer @fashionjfer posted a series of videos that have also gone viral thanks to his 1.2M followers. The first parody he did seemed innocent enough, copying Hall’s fitness elements mostly, but subsequent posts went even further with jokes about the amount of Saratoga water he was pouring into his ice bath bowl, and the number of times he thanked his assistants.

Even “Modern Patrick Bateman” has gotten in on the trend. TikTok influencer @mackenziewc posted an “anti-aging morning routine” on Mar. 21., 2025, where he showed followers how he irons the sheets on his bed every morning before taking an ice water face dunk, followed by some product placements with skincare brand Omnilux.

Does Hall care about the copycat videos? On Feb. 8., 2025, Hall addressed the issue in a video entitled, “Truth about stealing content,” filmed from inside of his car.

“Just know if people are doing what you’re doing after they see what you’re doing is working for you, you’re doing something right,” he states towards the end. “Don’t allow this to get you upset. This is the name of the game.”

