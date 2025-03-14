Influencer sparks outrage after snatching baby wombat from its mother in viral video

American hunting influencer Sam Jones sparked widespread outrage after a video of her snatching a wombat joey from its mother in Australia went viral.

Jones (@samstrays_somewhere), also known as Samantha Strable, is a social media influencer with 95,000 followers known for her hunting videos. She posted a now-deleted video showing her interaction with a distressed baby wombat. In the footage, Jones pulls the joey away from its mother on a dark road, excitedly saying, “I caught a baby wombat.” The video sparked anger across social media platforms and ignited a fierce discussion over animal rights and influencer behavior.

Australian authorities quickly react to Jones

In response to the incident, Australian authorities have begun investigating whether Jones violated any terms of her visitor visa. As an American traveling on a tourist visa, Jones is prohibited from engaging in certain activities. These include especially those that could harm or disturb wildlife. Authorities are looking into whether her actions in removing the joey from its mother could be seen as a breach of Australian wildlife protection laws. These laws are known for their strict enforcement, including fines up to $235,600 for individuals and seven years in jail.

Australian officials including prime minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton have called out Jones’s actions.

Mr. Albanese says, “To take a baby wombat from its mother, and clearly causing distress from the mother is just an outrage.” Dutton has simply called it a “cruel act.”

The Department of Home Affairs stated that it would review Jones’ actions and her visa status in Australia. The consequences for such violations could include fines or even deportation. However, the Montana-based influencer has already left Australia in the wake of the backlash of her actions.

Jones faces waves of backlash on social media

The video of Jones pulling the wombat joey from its mother ignited an immediate firestorm of backlash across social media. Animal rights groups are particularly vocal, accusing Jones of cruelty and of exploiting the joey for internet fame.

American hunting influencer Sam Jones is facing fierce backlash after taking a baby wombat from it’s mother while visiting Australia. pic.twitter.com/bGUvuxWGX7 — The Project (@theprojecttv) March 12, 2025

Numerous folks on Instagram and TikTok flooded Jones’ social media accounts with reposts of the video, demanding explanations and accountability.

@KrispKiwi writes, “Known animal abuser abuses animals… more on the 10pm news.”

The Wombat Protection Society of Australia condemns her actions. On Facebook, they write, “We are expressing shock and concern over the actions of a tourist who mishandled a wombat joey in an apparent snatch for ‘social media likes’. The individual, who appeared to have no understanding of wombat behaviour or the severe stress caused by human interference and separation from its mother, She then placed the vulnerable baby back onto a country road—potentially putting it at risk of becoming roadkill.”

“There is no clear evidence that the joey was successfully reunited with its mother. A baby of this size is highly dependent on its mother, and prolonged separation could have fatal consequences. Additionally, without proper training in wildlife handling, the tourist not only risked injuring the joey but also putting herself in danger.”

The backlash, compounded by mounting pressure, has prompted Jones to delete or privatize several of her social media accounts. However, she has since unlocked her Instagram account and released a statement about the incident.

Sam Jones reacts to the wombat video

She has locked the comments on her Instagram posts, and folks elsewhere have taken issue with her claims.

The wombat joey incident highlights the growing concern over influencer behavior. This is especially important as more people use their platforms for attention without considering the broader implications of their actions.

@samstrays_somewhere was unable to be contacted for comment by the Daily Dot.

