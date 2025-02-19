Advertisement
‘You know I grew up poor’: Roommate’s B.S. excuse for stealing rent money has people livid

And you thought your roommate was bad.

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
A person sitting in a dark room looking out the window.

Bad roommate stories are a dime a dozen, but the worst are when roommates steal. Redditor u/Charming_Donut_3669 posted on the r/AmIOverreacting subreddit after discovering that their roommate has been stealing their rent money for several months instead of paying their landlord.

“AIO – roommate has been secretly pocketing my rent money for the last few months. Confronting him after the landlord came by,” OP wrote in the title.

“Long story short, my roommate Chad has never really given me reason to distrust him, he’s always gone, traveling here and there, like Europe, china, etc. He met this girl on WoW and they’re always traveling. I don’t care. Not my business.”

It suddenly became their business when the landlord stopped by to confront u/Charming_Donut_3669 and Chad about the missing rent payments.

“Our landlord and her son came by today which is super rare, I’ve literally met them twice and have not seen them since. Apparently Chad hasn’t been paying ANY rent towards our house for months and has been hiding the notices in his desk… the only reason I went in to [his] room to check is because the landlord showed me copies, proof of notices so I needed to get validation and see what the fuck is up.”

“Half of his shit is gone too. Idk how I didn’t notice any of this, my excuse is that I’ve been really really focused on getting a new job after being furloughed and dealing with a death in the family so I too have been traveling a lot. This all just adds a layer of frosting on my already existing shit cake.”

“The landlord wasn’t mean or vindictive. They appear to want to work with me but because of Chad, but I don’t know how that’s going to be possible without a new job TODAY,” they wrote, adding, “I’m going to have an eviction on record, potentially become homeless and be f*cked forever because of this piece of sh*t. Should I send the text I have drafted? What should I write ???”

They shared screenshots of a text conversation with Chad, in which the disappearing-act roommate showed no remorse and didn’t acknowledge that he had been stealing the rent money for the last three months.

Conversation with a roommate who has been stealing rent money where he says their landlord prefers they pay through him.
u/Charming_Donut_3669 via Reddit
OP reaching out to their roommate after discovering he's been stealing the rent money for the last three months and they're about to get evicted.
u/Charming_Donut_3669 via Reddit
OP's roommate's response, not caring about or acknowledging the money theft and eviction. OP has typed out but not sent the response, 'You need to make this right. My life shouldn't be affected because of your greed and lies. I'll call the police.'
u/Charming_Donut_3669 via Reddit

In the comments, Redditors were livid for OP and offered suggestions of how to proceed, including going to small claims court with the help of their landlord.

“He said ‘don’t hate me hate the system I grew up poor’ in response to you asking ‘your pocketing my rent money?’ Wow,” u/d_chong commented. OP replied to them saying, “Yeh, the mental gymnastics is a mindf*ck here.”

Response to the Reddit post about the roommate stealing rent money, text reads, ''Don't hate me, hate the system' - the most hateable guy'
u/zoeysonline via Reddit
Response to the Reddit post about the roommate stealing rent money, text reads, 'Get him to admit over text. Play it cool. Then show landlord, take to police for theft, and sue in small claims.'
u/zoeysonline via Reddit

“Say to him ‘you need to send the money for the 3 months rent to me immediately. Send the screenshot of the transfer when it is complete,’” u/jubileee08 recommended. “Then file a police report. Don’t tell him you’re calling and don’t call the police until you have him admit it, or if you can find a way to prove he stole your money.”

u/2HalloweenCakes agreed with u/jubileee08 and added, “This. OP, DO NOT let him think you’re going to the police until he either admits to it or makes it clear he’s not admitting to anything. The second you say police, your chances at a confession are gone, and while I assume you can still prove payments to him via bank records or whatnot, it’ll be a lot easier (and cheaper in legal fees) if you can get a confession.”

Response to the Reddit post about the roommate stealing rent money, text reads, 'You’ve been funding his trips if you think about it'
u/backupWinonaRyder via Reddit
Response to the Reddit post about the roommate stealing rent money, text reads, 'Don't tell him you're calling the police. Get him to first admit he's been pocketing the money, then just call the police to file a report, send all of that to the landlord and try to find a new place. Then hire a lawyer. There's a lot of legal assistance out there for free or cheap.'
u/backupWinonaRyder via Reddit
Response to the Reddit post about the roommate stealing rent money, text reads, 'When you bring a case against him, I would go for all the money that you've given him that he pocketed.And then your legal fees (if any) plus however much money you had to figure out to move. Always go for more than what you really want because you usually won't get 100%'
u/Thin-Inspector-2990 via Reddit
Response to the Reddit post about the roommate stealing rent money, text reads, 'You need to play buddy buddy till he confesses that he kept the money instead of giving it to the landlord. Tell him if she’s right you just wanna hear it from him, friend to friend. Once he says anything about paying you back(ask him if he ever intends to) you have him. If in California you can legally record a conversation without his consent if you have reason to believe that he will be confessing to a crime. Most people think you gotta have both parties consent but in many states you don’t and in many more you don’t if they are likely to admit to committing a crime. Check it out cause he’ll likely feel safe over the phone admitting it to you.'
u/suitguy25 via Reddit
Response to the Reddit post about the roommate stealing rent money, text reads, 'Small claims court is the way to go. It cost about 100 to file. You need copies of the cashed check.You need the lease and the ledger from the landlord. Please say you gave him a check, not cash.'
u/love-lalala via Reddit
Response to the Reddit post about the roommate stealing rent money, text reads, 'After reading through all the comments, you definitely need to locate his parents OP. It's not illegal to find them on Facebook and tell them exactly what happened. Maybe they would be compelled to give you all the money. That's honestly what I would do. There is nothing morally or legally wrong with doing that. At the very least, it will maybe get him in hot water with his parents.'
u/internaldilemma via Reddit

