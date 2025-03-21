Toronto’s most beloved tourist attraction? A random tree named Rodney with a 4.9-star rating

The hottest new tourist attraction in Toronto is a four-and-a-half-year-old tree named Rodney. Rodney’s journey from humble Eastern Redbud sapling to viral sensation started on Oct. 7, 2020, when he was planted in Jamie Beurklian’s front yard on Massey Street.

Featured Video

Beurklian listed Rodney as a tourist destination on Google Maps as a joke, but the joke is on him. Today, Toronto’s most beloved tree has a 4.9 rating and 181 reviews from people raving about their experiences visiting him in person.

Toronto’s biggest celebrit-tree

Rodney generated positive reviews over the past few years, but his journey to join the ranks of Toronto tourist attractions like the CN Tower, St. Lawrence Market, and the Royal Ontario Museum accelerated this week when Reddit user u/waitingforthesun92 posted in the r/mademesmile subreddit, writing “Someone marked a random tree in Toronto as a tourist attraction – and the reviews are genuinely taking me out.”

Advertisement

Among the reviews included was a post from Dan Higgins of the UK who writes, “Easy access via public transport, easy to find and the staff were most helpful! We did the night tour which I would highly recommend.”



Chris Lichty writes that he “Made the trip from Victoria, BC—land of towering evergreens—to visit Rodney the Tree. You’d think we’d be hard to impress, but Rodney is in a league of his own. No leaves, no shade, just pure charisma.”

Advertisement

Rodney the tree branches out into internet superstardom

Ever since the OP’s tribute to Rodney went live on Reddit, the post has generated over 9,400 upvotes and unleashed a new round of appreciation for Rodney on Google Maps.

Sebina Churchill writes that she “Came from Waterloo to visit Rodney the Tree. It is truly one of the highlights of Toronto.” And Andrew Beaulne says “Rodney the Tree is an absolute legend. Standing tall and proud, he’s not just any ordinary tree—he’s a symbol of strength, resilience, and pure natural beauty.”

Advertisement

Rodney’s tourist listing states that he is open for viewing 24 hours a day, and Alan Harris promises the site is “Great for people of all ages.” He adds that the “Lines were reasonable for such a wonderful experience. I did the morning tour but looking forward to a return trip to do the night tour.”

And Jimmy Pham asks “If you’re in Toronto and haven’t seen Rodney the Tree, are you even living? He adds, “It’s a tree that just stands there—breathtaking. The bark? Captivating. The leaves? Don’t even get me started—pure magic when the wind blows.”

Advertisement

Internet culture IRL

A report published in Aug. 2024 in the scientific journal The Lancet Psychiatry states that young people are feeling the effects of the world’s many issues. The report states that concerns about the environment, technology, and the economy are deeply affecting the younger generation’s mental health. In Canada, young people say rising costs of living are exacerbating mental health issues; in the States, loneliness is on the rise.

Community, connection, and camaraderie feel like little more than words in the dictionary at the moment. Maybe that’s why so many people are resonating with Rodney and his journey. It’s beautiful to know that a tree planted at the height of Covid has since blossomed into a story about an internet meme becoming, for many people, a real life memory.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









