The rock stacking wars: hikers can’t agree if stacking rocks ruins ecosystems—or just annoys purists

Hikers and environmentalists are at each other’s throats on TikTok over rock stacking and whether it’s harmful to local ecosystems. Videos went from poses next to rock cairns to dramatically knocking them over to showing people stacking them just to irritate the ones who knock them over.

Now there’s a full debate afoot—is rock stacking problematic, or are people overreacting?

Rock cairn drama slides into TikTok

If you’re a hiker, you’ve probably noticed rock cairns—carefully stacked piles of flat rocks—on the trail. If you’re a hiker on TikTok, you’ve probably seen slow motion videos of people knocking these down.

This has been an ongoing battle for years. One video by @b0tanica gained 1.1 million views after appearing in 2021 to explain why the TikToker destroys ever cairn on sight. He explained that stacking rocks on one trail populated by an endangered toad species could put more stress on them because tadpoles live in the puddles that gather behind each rock.

While one rock cairn wouldn’t make the toad go extinct, if everyone does it, where will the babies grow?

“As individuals, our pressure on the ecology might seem negligible, but over time, it adds up,” he said.

Then, in 2022, @termitonic hit back against the anti-cairn crowd by filming herself making one out of spite. The caption reads, “stacking rocks to piss off environmentalists on tiktok bc what are tjey [sic] gonna do??? knock it over??”

They most certainly would. Cairn-knocking videos proliferated into 2023 and beyond by hikers declaring that “leave no trace” is not a suggestion.

Are rock cairns bad for the environment or not?

Not all rock cairns are destined to kill the toad population. The U.S. National Park Service itself builds and carefully maintains them on some trails to mark the safe paths. They warn people not to knock them over, lest hikers become lost.

At the same time, they cite environmental reasons for asking visitors not to build their own.

“Moving rocks disturbs the soil and makes the area more prone to erosion,” their website warns. “Disturbing rocks also disturbs fragile vegetation and micro ecosystems.”

Despite this decree from the Park Service, not all experts come down against rock cairns. Dedicated hiking TikToker @nambeta004 published a video last week saying he’d looked into the issue and ended up in the middle.

“I’ve interviewed experts on both sides of that coin and, for me, I’m neutral,” he said.

He invited his followers to give their opinions, and they took up the call with gusto. Opinions often vary based on experience.

“So down here in the south stacking them actually causes massive problems with salamander populations, who like to lay their eggs under rocks,” @queerly_departed_travels pointed out.

“I got separated from my group on a 13 day hiking trip.. my guide hiked 4 miles back at night to find me… stacked rocks is how she found me and how we found our way back to the group,” said @urfutureexw1fe.

