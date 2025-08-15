Online gaming platform Roblox boots vigilante “predator hunter” Schlep, claiming that creators like him contribute to an “unsafe environment” for players. Now, veteran predator catcher Chris Hansen says he plans to make an investigative documentary on how Roblox handles child safety issues.

Why did Roblox kick Shlep off the platform?

Schlep is a 22-year-old creator who describes himself as a “predator hunter.” He says he has contributed to the arrest of six child predators on the platform.

He claims that a Roblox predator “groomed” him as a minor, which sparked his vigilante mission to expose others.

Schlep, along with his team, poses as minors on the platform to lure potential sexual predators into engaging in explicit messaging and meeting in person.

However, Roblox isn’t as thrilled about his tactics.

On Aug. 9, Roblox sent him a cease and desist, reading, “While Roblox acknowledges that your stated intentions may be to protect children, and while it recognizes the serious nature of online predatory behavior, your methods, including failing to immediately report suspicious activity to Roblox through proper channels, are actively interfering with Roblox’s established safety protocols and, critically, are exposing Roblox’s users to increased risk.”

Just days later, Roblox bans Schlep from the platform entirely. In a statement, Roblox claims that Schlep’s actions are “similar to actual predators” in that “they often impersonated minors, actively approached other users, then tried to lead them to other platforms to have sexually explicit conversations.” Instead, the platform encourages users to use its internal reporting tools to flag inappropriate interactions.

How did Schlep respond?

Schlep claps back on Roblox’s statement on X, writing, “Roblox has TRIPLED down in their latest newsroom post, outrageously comparing me to ACTUAL PREDATORS because my decoys tell adults that they’re children. We use the same tactics that the FBI, ICAC, and local police departments use in their own operations to catch predators.”

Roblox has TRIPLED down in their latest newsroom post, outrageously comparing me to ACTUAL PREDATORS because my decoys tell adults that they’re children.



We use the same tactics that the FBI, ICAC, and local police departments use in their own operations to catch predators.

Fans of Schlep react to Roblox’s decision to uphold the ban. Users create the hashtag #FreeSchlep on X to protest his removal.

“Roblox is 100% trying to hide the fact that they are in the wrong…,” one writes on X.

“What the hell? Now they’re silencing the streamers? Roblox Corp. is in big trouble, boye,” another says.

Don't let this die. Everyone needs to keep talking about this until Roblox unbans Schlep and reverses this decision.

“They really hate you…” a third claims.

Will Schlep collaborate with Chris Hansen?

Chris Hansen, the host of the vigilante reality show To Catch a Predator, plans to partner with Schlep to film a documentary on Roblox’s handling of child safety issues, according to an X post by RTC. However, details of the documentary haven’t been released yet.

Chris Hansen is working on a documentary that will investigate Roblox’s handling of child safety issues.



Chris Hansen is working on a documentary that will investigate Roblox's handling of child safety issues.

In the comments, viewers react to the potential collaboration.

“Wait, THAT Chris Hansen? **** just got real,” one says.

“Oh, it’s over now lol…See, all they had to do was hire the dude. And clean up their servers. But no, now they’re going to be made an example of. Their company value will dive, too,” another suggests.

“Roblox is cooked now that Chris is entering the ring,” a third adds.

