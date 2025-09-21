The “Rizzbot” keeps going viral interacting with humans on city streets. What is it?

The so-called “Rizzbot” has been spotted from Austin to New York City, all the way to West Hollywood. Each time, the robot drew crowds with its bizarre mix of sass, charm, and Gen Z and Alpha slang that has made it go viral on TikTok.

Clips of the humanoid robot racked up millions of views online, showing its cowboy hat, silver chain, and silly commentary. Sometimes it roasted strangers with lines like “shut your sh*t up.” Other times, it showered people with praise, leaving passersby laughing, confused, or both.

What is the Rizzbot?

The robot officially goes by “Jake the Rizzbot.” Built by Unitree Robotics, it stands four feet tall, weighs about 77 pounds, and costs around $16K. Unlike a static display robot, Rizzbot can walk, jog, and even attempt a little dance thanks to its AI-driven learning software.

Its voice system relies on a large language model that allows it to mimic internet slang almost effortlessly. As a result, strangers often hear it drop compliments like, “Yo G, that sleeveless plaid shirt is straight bangin’. And you flexin’ that build like a boss, and that watch on your wrist? Iced out, nephew!” The mix of slang, memes, and over-the-top delivery makes its performances impossible to ignore.

In Los Angeles, Rizzbot was filmed wearing rainbow Pride accessories and a tutu, in addition to its classic cowboy hat. It was also wearing a sticker that says, “NOT ELON’S B*TCH.” Pride.com described it as tossing shade “like it’s Drag Race and the library is open.”

Although the Rizzbot seemed to be acting autonomously, the owner of the AI robot hasn’t stepped forward. Some online speculated that it could be a guerrilla marketing stunt. Others believed it was simply an elaborate prank that took on a life of its own.

Social media reactions to the robot

Online, Rizzbot’s antics spread quickly across TikTok beyond the official Rizzbot account, @rizzbot_official, with people sharing their own recordings of interacting with the robot. The official Rizzbot account has racked up anywhere from a few hundred thousand to 54 million views on its videos.

In nearly every clip, bystanders laughed along with the odd encounter and interacted with Rizzbot as if it were human. Viewers seemed fascinated by the idea of a robot dishing out compliments and insults with slang usually reserved for group chats.

For example, one viral video showed the robot showering a man with nonstop praise, saying, “You got that clean drip locked down, you got that boss energy G, and you rockin’ it with style.”

At the same time, commenters noted the larger cultural context. Many pointed out that fears about AI often focus on automation and lost jobs. Yet here, the technology looked silly instead of threatening.

One TikToker summarized the appeal as watching a robot act like a “clown for our amusement” felt oddly comforting. Others commented that it was a sign of the end of humanity, and some simply posted, “Clanker.”

