Man wonders if he’s wrong to hide his right-wing voting history from his progressive girlfriend: “Women are avoiding guys like this”

A man kept his political vote a secret from his leftist girlfriend, and now he’s facing backlash after she found out.

In a post on the r/AITA_Relationships subreddit, Reddit user u/AdvertisingBitter211 sparked a heated debate with the question: “AITA for not disclosing to my leftist gf that I voted right wing?”

Political silence ruins a relationship

The original post explained that the 25-year-old man had been dating his 23-year-old girlfriend for over a year. She is described as “very politically active,” with a history of participating in university protests and holding “strongly progressive views.”

“She’s the artsy progressive girl if you will,” he wrote. Although he loves her and said their relationship was otherwise great, he admitted to hiding a key political decision. “I lean right wing on some issues, mainly immigration,” he shared. He didn’t disclose this earlier because he feared her emotional reaction, and potentially ending the relationship.

Things unraveled during a casual hangout with his own friends. One friend made a joke, saying, “At least one of us made the right vote,” followed by a nudge. That comment immediately caught his girlfriend’s attention. “She went quiet the rest of the evening,” he recalled, “then later confronted me and asked point blank if I voted right-wing.”

He told her the truth. Her reaction was fierce. She called him a liar, accused him of racism, and said he had hidden “who [he] really was.” Though she hasn’t ended the relationship yet, she made it clear things weren’t all right between them. “She keeps talking about ‘re-evaluating’ things,” he wrote. “Saying the trust is broken.”

Redditors weigh in on the topic

While the Redditor believed he had the right to keep his vote private, many commenters disagreed. Several said he should’ve been upfront from the start, especially given how central politics seemed to her identity. Others pointed out that politics isn’t just opinion: it often reflects values, especially on divisive issues like immigration.

The story was also reposted to the r/redditonwiki subreddit, where people post stories for the Reddit On Wiki podcast to read aloud and discuss. People were not impressed with the right-wing boyfriend for hiding his views.

“If this is something that is important to her, which it certainly seems to be, you are definitely a coward for not telling her,” wrote one Redditor. “She cares about the world, she cares about who you are, and you have been lying to her.”

The vast majority all agreed that OP was in the wrong and that he should have been upfront with his girlfriend from the beginning.

Though, as one person pointed out, “If he’s open about his bigotry, the dating pool for him (rightfully) will shrink. Women are avoiding guys like this. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t do the same thing to the next gf.”

