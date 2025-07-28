These viral questions from college parents are making everyone worry about Gen Z

A post on X went viral on Wednesday for exposing the absurd questions some parents have asked on behalf of their college-bound kids. Younger parents aren’t beating the allegations that they’re too precious with their children if these Facebook group posts are for real.

It doesn’t bode well for the future of the species that today’s college students can’t hang on to a single key.

The incoming freshman class isn’t ready for life

On July 23, X user Jason Attas (@TxRecon1) shared a post from his wife’s University of Arkansas Facebook group. The question from one mom of an incoming freshman did not inspire confidence in the capabilities of the next generation of adults.

“My wife is in the University of Arkansas Facebook group for moms of incoming freshman,” Attas wrote. “I convinced her to send me this screenshot, but there are so many more absolutely ridiculous questions like this. Some of these kids (and their moms) aren’t going to make it.”

My wife is in the University of Arkansas Facebook group for moms of incoming freshman. I convinced her to send me this screenshot, but there are so many more absolutely ridiculous questions like this. Some of these kids (and their moms) aren’t going to make it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MRIsUhHwtk — Attas (@TxRecon1) July 23, 2025

The screenshot suggests that at least one new adult person can’t handle the concept of keys.

“Call all girl moms,” it reads. “What is your daughter using for room key? We have looked at so many things but cannot find something easy to remember and handy. I mean she opens our garage and house with an app so remembering to take a key everywhere she goes is going to be a lot.”

Attas underlined the second half of the last sentence.

Not to sound like Grandpa Simpson, but back in our day, we didn’t have apps for opening locks. You had a ring of keys that you kept in your purse or pocket to open your house, car, and anything else that might need locking. If you can remember a phone, why not a key?

Parents in the ’80s: Let’s just give our 8-year-old a key so he can let himself in after school.



Parents in 2025: My 18-year-old cannot possibly manage the responsibility of having keys. https://t.co/PErbxdESPN — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 24, 2025

“Parents in the ’80s: Let’s just give our 8-year-old a key so he can let himself in after school,” joked X user @JustEric. “Parents in 2025: My 18-year-old cannot possibly manage the responsibility of having keys.”

“Can I sleep in the dorm with my daughter?”

Attas’ post inspired other users to share more wild questions asked by new college student parents. In addition to keys, these kids can’t seem to figure out towels, room decorations, or walking in the rain.

“Where did your student hang their wet towels?” reads one screenshot shared by @tinainvirginia.

Another seems to ask if the college provides golf carts for students who apparently can’t handle umbrellas.

“I didn’t mean for him to bring a golf cart, but wondered if they have golf cart service to pick kids up while it’s raining,” said one parent according to @LauraLynn209.

Other moms wanted to know about dorm rooms so the could fix it up for their children.

I can remember a couple posts of moms asking room dimensions because they wanted to decorate their son’s dorm room. What self respecting college guy wants his mommy decorating his room? — Spanky the Wonder Squirrel 🇺🇸 (@Dave96402973) July 24, 2025

“I can remember a couple posts of moms asking room dimensions because they wanted to decorate their son’s dorm room,” wrote @Dave96402973. “What self respecting college guy wants his mommy decorating his room?”

Further down in the comments, things started to get real weird.

At my son’s orientation they read top 10 crazy questions asked by parents and one was “can I sleep in the dorm with my daughter for the first week?” — TNizzle (@TNizzle621) July 24, 2025

“At my son’s orientation they read top 10 crazy questions asked by parents and one was ‘can I sleep in the dorm with my daughter for the first week?’” wrote @TNizzle621.

