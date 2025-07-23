From breeding dogs to yacht racing, people are calling out the “really dumb hobbies” rich people have

Redditors didn’t hold back when asked by u/zer0w0rries to name the dumbest hobbies mainly enjoyed by the rich.

The responses on r/AskReddit, predictably, veered into brutally honest territory. The thread quickly filled with users calling out activities that seem to serve no practical purpose beyond flaunting wealth or burning time, and sometimes both.

Many pointed to hobbies that require massive financial investment without any clear return or skill involved. These are often dismissed as the playgrounds of the ultra-rich simply because no one else could afford to care.

Others zeroed in on pursuits that appear designed more for Instagram likes or cocktail party anecdotes than for genuine enjoyment. Some comments mocked how certain niche interests become “cool” or “exclusive” only after gaining traction among elites.

The discussion sparked debate about what counts as a hobby versus a status symbol. However, most Redditors seemed to agree: when money is no object, the line between eccentricity and absurdity gets very blurry.

Check out 19 of the dumbest “rich people” hobbies, according to Reddit

1. Buying cars and not driving them

“Buying an expensive car and then keeping it in your garage without ever actually driving it.” —u/zerbey

2. Collecting (and not drinking) wine

“Even though I enjoy the taste, collecting ultra-expensive wine and never drinking it. Technically, it can be an investment, but if they never sell it, then it’s not really an investment IMHO.” —u/Additional-Bag-1961

3. Hunting

“Shooting a giraffe, like bruh it’s just standing there next to the road…🦒” —u/Ok_Security_8657

“Same with elephants, they just stand there facing off to you and you just shoot them. Sounds like a waste of time.” —u/Not_my_fault2626

4. Owning luxury brands

“People that collect luxury clothing brands and shoes and then never wear them.” —u/Senpailightning

5. Breeding dogs

“Breeding and showing dogs, especially the tiny ones with the fucked up noses and tiny heads where their brains don’t even fit anymore.” —u/Ellenvanity

6. Fighting other wealthy people

“Challenging other wealthy individuals to cage match MMA fights.” —u/Flizatt

7. Performative charity

“Recording yourself giving sh*t to the poor.” —u/Ok_Research_8379

8. Flashy vacations

“‘Climbing’ Everest.”—u/ThePizzaNoid

9. Yacht Racing

“12 metre yacht racing. Like standing fully clothed in a cold shower and tearing up hundred-dollar bills. By the million.” —u/AchillesNtortus

10. Cloning

“I just watched on Netflix rich Arabs cloning camels by the dozen because that first camel was really pretty.” —u/SnooComics8268

11. Solid gold stuff

“Buying solid gold toilets and other items.” —u/Mysterious-Glass6620

12. Ill-fated vanity trips

“Paying to go see the Titanic.” —u/sugarw0000kie

13. Luxury watches

“Collecting the same Rolex in different variations. And never wearing any because it’s in a safe.” —u/[deleted]

14. Enoying their god complex

“Making one-dollar bets with other rich people that disrupt and ruin normal people’s lives. Social experiments and such. Basically using regular people as playthings.” —u/dirtymoney

15. Cosplaying frugal living

“Being cheap. One of my friends has the money to buy the restaurants we eat at, but if we split an item, she’ll fraction out how much she puts towards it. ‘I only ate one slice of pizza and there are 6 in total, so I’ll put down 1/6.’ She also factors this into tipping. Drives me mental.” —u/Big-Buy8579

16. Condescending advice

“Talking down on poor people with things like ‘stop buying coffee and you’ll be rich one day’.”—u/Strawhat-Shawty

17. Sculptures

“I used to work at a very pricey private school and one the big donors took it upon himself to make these big-a** sculptures of extinct birds from around the world and then he would make a big deal of installing these things in the last place the bird was seen, even if it was in the middle of the jungle. And he paid people to follow him around and make a documentary about it. The sculptures weren’t even good, but can you imagine disrupting an ecosystem to put your piece of crap homage to an extinct animal in it?! How does that even make sense?” —u/chocolate_nutty_cone

18. Mission trips

“Rich Christian people traveling to impoverished countries and calling it a ‘mission’.” —u/[deleted]

19. Golf

“Golfing in locations where you simply should not build a golf course.” —u/DukeManbert

