“I’d immediately quit”: Everyone unites against boss who makes remote workers “check in” every time they leave their desks

One company’s five-minute rule for work-from-home employees got TikTok recommending malicious compliance against micromanagers. Coordinating and communicating with remote workers can be tricky if you’re not used to it, but dealing with the issue by laying down strict rules tends to create other problems.

These can include seeing yourself dragged on TikTok.

The “five-minute rule”: When WFH feels like kindergarten

Imagine having to notify your boss and coworkers every time you need to grab a cup of coffee or use the bathroom. If this sounds like a nightmare, you’ll want to avoid one company highlighted by the TikTok account @sayitonrecord, which solicits the most horrifying workplace emails from exhausted workers.

In one recent and highly popular entry, someone’s boss reveals a work policy that might make you feel like you’re in kindergarten again.

“I noticed there was a delay in your response to our chat earlier today,” the email reads. “We have the 5 minute rule, I just wanted to check in to make sure everything is okay and to remind you of our policy.”

“If you’re stepping away from your desk for a break or another reason such as going to the bathroom, please notify the team so we’re aware of your availability. This helps us stay aligned and ensures nothing is missed.”

It’s unclear if the policy requires specificity or if you can just use the old “AFK,” but either way, it proved unpopular with the TikTok audience.

“Hey boss, got the bubbleguts”

Few would say that they enjoy micromanagement, whether in the office or at home. Some managers experienced difficulty giving up any level of control when remote work became more popular in recent years, and it’s clashing with the basic human desire for freedom of movement.

“I would immediately quit,” said commenter @staymish97. “I’m not a child and won’t be asking to go to the bathroom in my own damn house.”

“Task switching is proven to decrease productivity,” @lakenlakenlaken pointed out. “If you have to constantly look at chat when you are working on a project while also worrying you are being ‘watched’ you are not going to be working at your highest potential. It actually makes your performance worse.”

Others had suggestions for how to convince this manager to drop the five minute policy.

“An obvious solution here is malicious compliance,” wrote @valegal43. “Tell Them. Every time. Diarrhea, constipation. YOUR PERIOD.”

“’Hey boss, got the bubbleguts and am gonna go drop a big stinker,’” joked @fancy_griptape, adding, “’will send photo evidence when I’m through to let you know when I’m available.’”

This would be particularly effective if you have certain medical conditions.

“The way my manager would get updates every 5 minutes would end this policy pretty quickly,” said @herbancowgirl.

