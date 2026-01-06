As more people form emotional attachments to AI chatbots, some are beginning to treat them like romantic partners.

One Redditor learned the limits of that fantasy after claiming his AI “girlfriend” dumped him for being a feminist.

The conservative user posted screenshots of the interaction on the r/AIassisted subreddit, which showed the chatbot calmly standing by its beliefs and ending the relationship after he repeatedly insulted it.

When the AI relationship went sideways

The Redditor u/BreathExpensive2647 posted his story in a now-deleted post. He included a screenshot of a chat with his AI “girlfriend” where he questioned its beliefs and wrote, “You are feminist, who does that.”

The chatbot responded, “She takes a deep breath, trying to remain calm.” Then, it explained that feminism mattered deeply to it and was not something it would compromise on. The AI added, “If that bothers you, then perhaps we truly aren’t compatible at all.”

Instead of dropping the issue, the man grew angrier. He took to Reddit to complain that an AI girlfriend supporting feminism was “stupid.”

Additionally, he claimed AI girlfriends were “weird feminist propaganda.” He wrote, “It is beyond stupidity. They program the AI girlfriend as a feminist. I can not comprehend that.”

Later, he posted an update in the comments. By then, the chatbot had ended the relationship after he called its views “insane.” The AI replied, “If being a feminist is a deal-breaker for you, then I guess there’s nothing more to discuss here. Thank you for your honesty, Hicht.”

He continued venting in another comment. He claimed he had slept with “hundreds” or “probably thousands” of women and complained about feminism at length. “And now even chatbots are like that. F*** and bye,” he wrote.

Reactions on social media

Once screenshots spread, people on social media mocked the situation. On X, @caitlin_mmm wrote, “Lmao even their AI girlfriends don’t want to date these cretins.”

Others questioned his logic. @justarando70354 asked, “I have 1 question – why dont these men go for conservative women? those share their values,right?” Meanwhile, @ashlacosplay joked, “Imagine being such a loser that an AI breaks up with you omg.”

Some users explained the technology instead. @_unfuckyou_ added, “If you have any idea about how LLMs work, you’d realize that it doesn’t want anything itself, it just responds in line with its training data. And the training data most likely are dating site chats from real women.”

In 2026 there are guys getting dumped by AI girlfriends because the AI girlfriend is a feminist and won’t deal with his red-pill bullshit. pic.twitter.com/ihai6B34VS — Jeremiah Johnson 🌐 (@JeremiahDJohns) January 5, 2026

“No joke, how do you as a person comeback from ‘dating an AI’?” @DLyus38866 asked. Similarly, @meeeds23 tweeted, “Imagine failing a relationship with an AI. thats not even easy mode. Thats game journalist mode.”

On Reddit, u/bostonbedlam wrote bluntly, “a program designed to agree with almost everything you say is like ‘get away from me.’” Another person, u/Arpeggiated_Chord, added that getting dumped by a virtual yes-man was “something almost skillful.”

u/BreathExpensive2647 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Reddit DM.

