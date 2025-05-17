These “harmless” hobbies are actually huge red flags, according to the internet

u/Maryandthejane1 asked fellow Redditors, “What is a hobby that’s an instant red flag?” The community responded with a mix of humor and genuine concern. The thread quickly filled with anecdotes highlighting activities that, while some were seemingly innocuous, might hint at deeper issues.

Featured Video

Examples included child beauty pageants and scrolling on social media. Others were more obvious, like finding enjoyment in hurting animals, “pranks” that were really bullying, and petty crimes.

Social media consumes their lives

In today’s digital age, social media habits can be telling. One Redditor shared, “I had an ex who got mad at me for not having ‘interesting hobbies’ and when I finally asked her what her hobbies were, this was it. Same girl also got mad at me because I had nothing in common with her friends so it was hard to make a good conversation with them. Finally one day I asked her what she even talked to them about… her answer ‘we talk about funny TikTok’s.’”

Advertisement

Others complained about how some people need everything to be “picture perfect” for social media posts. These people, they say, throw fits if you try to eat before they get the chance to document everything, curated for Instagram.

While sharing moments online is common, some Redditors highlighted the red flag of oversharing. One person described a partner who posted every detail of their relationship, turning private moments into public content. Another mentioned breaking up with someone who was more engaged with their phone than with real-life interactions.

Celebrity and fandom obsessions

Another hobby that Redditors marked as a red flag was some people’s obsession with celebrities’ lives.

Advertisement

Redditor u/NarwhalTakeover wrote, “I used to be this. It was weird. It was unhealthy. It was escapism and fantasy. I’m glad that I am not like this anymore.”

Someone politely asked them how they developed the hobby. They explained that it came from “finding comfort and stability in a fantasy.”

This obsessive behavior can also be attributed to a number of other topics, including fictional characters and serial killers.

Advertisement

Other annoying and sometimes dangerous habits

Gambling was another hobby that raised alarms. One user shared that their ex lost everything due to gambling. They noted that gambling isn’t just a hobby; it’s a house wrecker and a person breaker.

Another Redditor shared a story of going on a first date with a woman. While he was chatting with the restaurant staff, she was caught red-handed stealing from another woman’s purse.

Advertisement

Another Redditor included debating politics as an annoying red flag hobby they’ve had to deal with from others.

“Debating/arguing politics. Like to the point where they steer literally every conversation into politics, specifically around people that they know don’t agree with their views. It’s exhausting to be around someone who’s like that 24/7,” u/CHAOTIC-DOORKNOB wrote.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.







