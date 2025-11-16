“Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi”: People are sharing the funniest Wi-Fi network names they’ve seen

If you’ve ever scrolled on your phone looking for a Wi-Fi network and stumbled across a bizarre or hilarious Wi-Fi name, you’re not alone. Recently, Redditor u/StoryIllustrious9612 asked r/AskReddit, “What’s the wildest Wi-Fi name you’ve seen?” The responses were a goldmine of comedy, creativity, and mild chaos.

Redditors shared everything from classic puns to nerdy references and even some truly unhinged neighborhood pranks. Pop culture-inspired names had commenters appreciating the geeky wordplay, while others leaned into sassing their neighbors.

A few stories went beyond simple renaming and turned into full-blown bits. One user recalled a friend who disguised their network as “University Campus PD SECURE” near a police station, complete with fake shared folders labeled “arrest records” and “payroll admin.” Meanwhile, other Redditors tricked passersby with “Public WiFi” networks near chain stores, leading to endless requests for the password.

Check out 20 of the weirdest and funniest Wi-Fi router names according to Redditors below

1.

“My older neighbour got confused between wifi name and password, and set his wifi name to his Social Insurance Number for a few weeks.” —u/Utnapishtom

2.

“Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi.” —u/MirrorAppropriate551

3.

“Tell your Wi-Fi said hello.” —u/OlliBear

4.

“Ours is GirlsGoneWireless.” —u/BLACKL3ATH3R

5.

“HotSignalsInYourArea.” —u/UsedToHaveThisName

6.

“I’m Not A Witch I’m Your Wi-Fi.” —u/KnightThyme

7.

“One of my favorites was Get off my LAN.” —u/angry_stupid

8.

“A friend of mine went to college and his dorm building was next to the campus police office. So he set his guest WiFi network to ‘University Campus PD SECURE’ but with the password as ‘password’

Then he shared a few fake folders on a fake network drive with names like ‘arrest records’ and ‘mug shots’ and ‘payroll admin’ and whatnot and we all would create fake files for them with a template.” —u/gaqua

9.

“Not quite as good, but my college roommates’ first house was next to a Walgreens. He had a guest network called ‘Walgreens Public WiFi.’ Apparently, they were constantly badgered for the password.” —u/wanna_meet_that_dad

10.

“Rebellious Amish Family was one I liked and have used from a couple of years back.” —u/thesunnyera

11.

“Currently mine’s Your friendly neighbourhood SpiderLAN.’” —u/livinginthelurk

12.

“My parents was BillWiTheScienceFi for years.” —u/SubjectPermission251

13.

“There is a Wi-Fi router in our neighborhood named The Shire.” —u/spinalchj02

14.

“My little brother named his Cancer Beam when he lived in a crowded apartment complex. I’m sure his neighbors got a good chuckle over it.” —u/mmalluck

15.

“NotDEAmethStingOperation. In the middle of a run-down trailer park that made Sunnyvale from Trailer Park Boys look like god d*mn Disneyland.” —u/MonkeyTacoBreath

16.

“Mine is Bill & Ted’s ExcelLAN Adventure.” —u/Kilroy1007

17.

“My brother always names his ‘NotTheBatCave’” —u/Consistent-Golf-1048

18.

“My neighbor is a lawyer and his wifi name is Not Guilty.” —u/cocobellahome

19.

“Second hand… But I saw a screenshot somewhere that included the following in the list of networks: 1. Youremusicsucks 2. Sodoesyourgrammar”—u/PiecesofACE

20.

“A friend said to set his to ‘My Neighbor Smells Like [expletive]. Years later, we were hanging out with a dude who randomly mentioned he’d seen a Wi-Fi named that in his complex… we found out he lived there at the same time my friend did. He said he wondered for years if the wifi was talking about him. 😂😂”—u/jermo537

