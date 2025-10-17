Mourner can’t believe best friend’s family sobbed at funeral home’s “handwritten” song—because it was AI-generated slop

A funeral meant to honor a man who died by suicide took an unsettling turn after his best friend realized the “handwritten” tribute song and obituary were AI-generated.

While the deceased’s family wept over what they believed were heartfelt and personal words, the guest, u/Atsird, quietly recognized the familiar rhythm and phrasing of ChatGPT.

They posted on Reddit about it after not saying anything at the funeral, out of respect for their friend’s family.

AI slop song used to memorialize a late friend

In the post, u/Atsird talked about how their friend had committed suicide, leaving behind his fiancée and 7-year-old son. They wrote, “The obituary came out last night, as well as a ‘handwritten song about his life’… It was very obviously written by ChatGPT…”

According to them, no one else noticed. “Everyone else in his family is older or technologically absent, so they were all sobbing hysterically at how beautiful it all was, and how touching it was that someone at the funeral home wrote him a song and such a ‘beautiful obituary,’ but I felt nothing.”

“This is not a recap of his life,” they continued. “This is AI slop, and the words in which my friend will be remembered by his family going into eternity were procedurally generated slop.”

The Redditor explained that they stayed quiet out of respect for the family.

“I didn’t have the heart to stomp on his family’s appreciation of these ‘hand written, personalized messages,’ so I just kept my mouth shut and mourned the blatant disrespect of using AI in this setting. This is not how I want him to be remembered. What a hell world…”

People across Reddit and X expressed sympathy and frustration over the story. Many people related to the experience or shared their own unsettling encounters with AI-generated tributes.

Social media reactions

One commenter, u/plasma_dan, wrote, “Really sorry for your loss. You did the right thing by not saying anything. I don’t think the son’s going to look at that AI obituary and think that’s his dad.” They added that the boy would remember his father through real memories, not “a couple stanzas of slop.”

Some described discomfort with how AI was entering intimate human spaces, as well. u/MuffaloHerder said, “This sh*t is so absurdly dystopian. Humanity is being driven out of every possible avenue. Everything is fake. The future is looking bleaker by the day.”

Meanwhile, u/TheMasterPegaso recounted a similar experience. They wrote, “A caregiver for my grandma did the same thing, a whole song about our family all generated by chat-gpt […] The absolute worst part, which legit got me angry, was when the song talked about my little cousin, who died of leukemia when she was 2 ½ years old.”

On X, users reacted with dismay and reflection. For example, @mioingg emphasized the value of human creativity. They wrote, “man you don’t have to be great to sing or write poetry or to dance. […] you don’t have to be good to do these things. I just want to see YOU do it, in your unique way.”

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).

