“I believe”: The Red String Theory binds TikTok with stories of fateful love

The “Red String Theory” captivating social media is a belief that an invisible thread connects soul mates destined to meet and fall in love.

Featured Video

Originating from Chinese mythology, the theory is fueled by stories of couples who were in close proximity to each other at least once long before they met.

The idea has entranced TikTok in particular since at least 2024.

What is the Red String Theory?

In the ancient Chinese myth, a matchmaker god would tie a girl and a boy to each other by an invisible red cord around each ankle. In other cultures, like in Japan, it may be tied around certain fingers. This thread can stretch or tangle, but will never break, linking the destined lovers to each other until death.

Advertisement

Red is a symbol of happiness in Chinese culture and plays a heavy role in their marriage ceremonies.

In modern day social media lore, a more generalized idea became known as the Red String Theory. On TikTok, the hashtag #redstringtheory currently features 8,921 videos. One entry using AI-generated imagery to explain the theory from the account @themanifestempress gained over 4.3 million views since April 10, 2024.

Another Red String Theory video by @sofiasvisualmoodboard showing images of hands entwined in red cord nabbed over 7.2 million views since March 5, 2025.

Donna, Alex, and the Red String Theory

The promise of true love will give any topic an irresistible allure. On platforms like TikTok and X, the topic surges in popularity every time someone tells a story of a near encounter with the person who would later become their partner or spouse.

Advertisement

On July 6, 2025, X user @IndianaGPA gained 1.1 million views by reposting a TikTok telling just such a tale. TikToker @globalmindapparel didn’t have the Red String Theory in mind when he told the story of Donna and Alex, but he would soon learn the phrase.

According to the legend, Donna and Alex were engaged when they were looking through Donna’s family photo album. They landed on a Disneyland picture from 1980 of her at five years old with two other kids and Doc from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Before Donna could turn the page, Alex stopped her. He pointed out a child in a stroller pushed by a man in the background, recognizing himself and his father.

I believe in the “Red String Theory” 🙏 Look it up, it’s all around 😊 pic.twitter.com/FpMPw6LHYp — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) July 7, 2025

Advertisement

“That’s my dad and that’s him pushing me in my stroller on my vacation,” Alex said.

Alex and his family were living in Canada at the time while Donna lived in Florida. Yet, somehow, they ended up just feet away from each other as small children. The couple confirmed this by looking through Alex’s family photos.

“You wanna talk about coincidences?” the TikToker said. “I don’t believe so.”

“Trapped in the same broken down elevator”

To those who subscribe to the Red String Theory, this was exactly the type of thing that keeps them trusting in the universe.

Advertisement

“I believe in the ‘Red String Theory,’” said @IndianaGPA. “Look it up, it’s all around.”

In the comments, other users told similar tales.

“My husband and I were both trapped in the same broken down elevator when the mall lost power as young teenagers,” claimed @Kate_inNJ. “We reconnected 10 yrs later. We didn’t realize it until a decade later.”

Advertisement

“I met my wife in first grade. We were friends until I moved 260 miles away when I was 14,” wrote @TX_born_free.

“Five years later, I moved back and ended up in the same apartment complex as her. We started dating right away, and later married. I had just turned 22 and she had just turned 20 when we married. We’re in our 50s and still married. I married my childhood best friend.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.