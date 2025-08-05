The “quiet wedding” trend highlights Gen Z’s desire for laid-back ceremonies not optimized for social media

Weddings used to be public affairs, shared across timelines and announced with hashtags. But lately, a quieter approach has taken root. Rather than live-streaming ceremonies or posting every planning detail, some couples are now choosing privacy.

They’re soft-launching wedding photos long after the big day or keeping them offline entirely. This approach is called a “quiet wedding,” and its rise in popularity reflects a broader cultural shift.

Instead of the traditional fanfare, quiet weddings offer intimacy. While some couples still choose meaningful destinations or elegant receptions, they often invite only a select few and tell even fewer about it. The concept isn’t new; celebrities and more private people have done this since the advent of social media.

What is new, however, is how Gen Z has named and popularized the trend.

How to have a quiet wedding

At its core, a quiet wedding is all about intentionality. It’s a wedding where the couple opts out of public announcements and viral content. That might mean eloping in secret, then sharing a few curated photos weeks or even months later.

Other times, it’s a small ceremony followed by a more public reception, if any at all.

Many quiet weddings ditch the traditional wedding hashtag altogether. Instead, couples might post a single photo with no caption or a minimalist emoji. Or, they might not share anything at all.

Wedding photographer Lexsey Lanzotti explained to The Knot, “People want their wedding to feel sacred, not like content. And with so much of life already online, keeping this one moment just for themselves and their closest people can feel really special.”

Importantly, this trend isn’t about skipping celebration, but rather choosing how, when, and with whom to celebrate. The growing popularity of elopements, micro weddings, and destination weekends shows that intimacy can still be stylish. Quiet weddings simply reject the pressure to share everything online.

TikToker @semidetached36 snapped photos of her sister’s intimate, no-frills quiet wedding, saying, “My little sister had the most chilled wedding and I had the honour of documenting it 🤍 their wedding is proof that you don’t have to spend much money or get stressed about big wedding stuff – just do you and it’ll be beautiful and meaningful.”

Gen Z is leading the charge in planning quiet weddings

So why now? Much of it comes down to Gen Z, who came of age in a hyper-connected world. They’ve seen what happens when every moment becomes social media content, and they’re pushing back.

Brian A. M. Green, an events coordinator specializing in weddings, told The Knot, “The thing I love about Gen Z is that their lives are built around intentionality.” He went on to say, “They are a generation that believes in community, they focus on who and what is aligned with their values.”

In fact, many Gen Z couples begin wedding planning with clear boundaries. They think deeply about guest lists, social sharing, and digital presence. As Green put it, “Not everyone will rush to this trend, but what I think it is doing more than anything else is showing couples that they can set healthy boundaries around their wedding.”

