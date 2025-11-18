“It’s a lifestyle”: How the quarter-zip sweater became a Gen Z identity shift, especially for young Black men

A new fashion shift is taking shape on TikTok, where Gen Z boys, especially young Black men, are swapping athleisure fits for quarter-zip sweaters in what they’re describing as a small but meaningful “life upgrade.”

Featured Video

Viewers watched the change unfold through skits, outfit checks, and self-described YG (Young Gentleman) videos that mixed humor with genuine pride in their appearances. Although the trend started as a playful contrast to everyday athleisure, it seemed to signal a broader interest in personal style and lifestyle upgrades.

What is the quarter-zip trend all over TikTok?

Creators framed the change as a small but meaningful sign of advancement in life, to become an improved version of themselves.

Advertisement

In an email to the Daily Dot, Charles (@charlie.dior1), who racked up over 1.5 million views on his quarter-zip sweater “transition” video, said, “The quarter zip sweater isn’t a trend to me. You’ve seen it in my videos for a reason. It fits my day-to-day routine, works with everything, and stays practical in any season. People call it a trend because it’s viral right now, but for many of us it’s a lifestyle.”

In another widely shared clip, TikToker Jason Gyamfi (@whois.jason) said, “We don’t do Nike Tech, we don’t do coffee. It’s straight quarter zips and matchas around here. We upgraded in life; we wear glasses now.”

Advertisement

Standing beside him, his friend added, “Yesterday, I was in the hood. Today I’m in this sweater, and I’m in Blank Street [coffee chain] gang. Change your life, gang. Put the tech down.”

The video garnered over 3 million likes and quickly drew tens of thousands of comments. Many viewers said they related to the spirit of growing up, even if only in small steps. One user joked, “dont host parties no more, we do social gatherings for networking.” Another chimed in, “toxic masculinity is out, matchas are in ✨”

As the trend developed, commenters began asking how to join in. “Grandma here. What kinda quarter zip do I get for my teenage grandsons?” one asked. Even adults who saw the change as wholesome weighed in, hoping young men would feel confident experimenting with more refined looks.

Advertisement

Women also wanted to jump on the trend, with one TikToker asking, “What are girls switching up to?? We need that energy match and elevation.” Another person suggested, “Pumps need to come back in style.. […] even a nice pair of jeans when you add pumps changes the whole look.”

X user @TheThe1776 wrote, “I saw this TikTok trend about young Black guys switching to quarter-zip sweaters, and I love it. I never got the sagging pants thing. They say they feel sharp, productive, and accomplished, ditching Nike tech and thug styles.”

“Seeing them here Embracing God with their crosses is what is needed to uplift themselves and their community positively. I hope the YNs goes away making way for Young Gentlemen (YGs) instead.”

Advertisement

I saw this TikTok trend about young Black guys switching to quarter-zip sweaters, and I love it. I never got the sagging pants thing. They say they feel sharp, productive, and accomplished, ditching Nike tech and thug styles. Seeing them here Embracing God with their crosses… pic.twitter.com/m37zGdZMHy — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) November 17, 2025

The quarter-zip sweater and connections to Black Dandyism

While the quarter-zip skits leaned into humor, they also sparked a deeper conversation about Black fashion traditions.

Another creator (@168e9d0b) said they appreciated the trend because it could introduce younger men to Black Dandyism. “I know the CIA is just punching in the air, mad about this trend. For once, we are getting the W in the community, and I do like that it’s evolving quickly… I’ve already seen full suits… I love this… It’s going towards Black Dandyism. It’s going to hit.”

Advertisement

Commenters backed that view, and some urged young men to visit museum exhibits that explore the history of Black style. One wrote, “I love it. Black Dandyism is Black Excellence. SuperFine was an exhibition also at the Met in NYC. I saw it in September. It was amazing. All of our young should see it!”

Another commenter on a quarter zip fit video encouraged the shift. She wrote, “The Met Gala theme last year was about Black Dandyism … love love love this. As a Harlem girl! I support.” Because of these conversations, the quarter-zip movement appeared to act as an entry point into a much older, and dapper, aesthetic tradition.

TikTok examples and lifestyle lessons

Although a number of creators stayed focused on jokes, others treated the trend as a chance to introduce lifestyle habits they associated with being a “young gentleman.”

Advertisement

Chris Maddox (@chrisfmaddox), who called himself “true to the lifestyle, not new to the lifestyle,” gave viewers a full rundown of not just looking the part, but acting it as well.

He listed things from writing thank you letters to reading books as some of the most important things a person can do to “learn more about the world in life.” He continued with more habits he believed mattered for self-improvement.

Supporters urged him to keep posting. “A playbook is necessary!! You are doing great work!” one user commented. Others mentioned sharing the videos with their teens and nephews, hoping the lessons would stick.

Advertisement

One person summed up the sentiment by writing, “I know this is not just a trend, and it will lift other men up bc it’s coming from men. Men holding men to standards. Yes.”

Chris Maddox did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.