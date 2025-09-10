“Someone free her”: QTCinderella is being praised for defending her interest in Taylor Swift against her male cohosts

A clip from the Fear& podcast went viral after streamer QTCinderella got in a heated argument with her cohosts about being a Swiftie.

Featured Video

On Sept 1, 2025, streamer QTCinderella joined Hasan Piker, Will Neff, and AustinShow for their Fear& podcast. The group often jokes about trending internet topics, but this time their conversation about Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce spiraled into a conversation outside of the podcast itself.

QTCinderella goes viral for spat with co-hosts over Taylor Swift

QT is known by fans as an outspoken Swiftie. She has attended Taylor Swift’s concerts and even dressed up as her for Halloween.

Advertisement

However, she surprised her co-hosts when she admitted she didn’t have strong feelings about the engagement. “I really would love to play the caricature that you guys want me to be, where I jump for joy and I cried for her. I did not care,” she explained.

Her co-hosts pressed further, asking if QT thought that Swift’s engagement might affect her songwriting. QT pushed back quickly. “Yeah, but so what? No matter what, she’s gonna write a good song. It doesn’t matter who she’s dating,” she argued. “She does have a lot of songs about [her relationships], but so does every artist.”

In fact, QT compared Swift fans to sports fans, questioning why women often get mocked for their fandom while men don’t. The discussion escalated when QT mocked how her friends usually treat her during Swift-related conversations.

Advertisement

She said, “You’re like, ‘Oh my god, QT, did you s*** yourself? Did you s*** in your little pretty pants, you stupid little [expletive] that loves Taylor Swift? Did you drink your pumpkin spice latte and kick your stupid little UGG boots in the air, you dumb little [expletive],’ is that what you say to me?”

Fans rally behind QTCinderella, while hosts clarify the exchange

That outburst quickly circulated online. While Fear& fans recognized the back-and-forth as part of the group’s dynamic, the clip broke outside the usual audience. Many viewers saw it as a broader example of women defending their interests from dismissal, most often by cis men.

The video was posted on X, where one person wrote, “maybe the most justified reaction of all time because men become cruel and condescending whenever women express interest in literally anything.” Others echoed the sentiment, praising QT for standing her ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

maybe the most justified reaction of all time because men become cruel and condescending whenever women express interest in literally anything https://t.co/xuQeV4LDSY — fart pee mcgee (@lesbuckys) September 4, 2025

Others got a kick out of the clip breaking fandom containment. One person tweeted, “I love how this went out of our circle and everyone in the qts is like ‘idk who she is but please save her.’”

Advertisement

The clip has now surpassed 40 million views on X, and QT herself weighed in on the conversation. She tweeted, “Did not expect this to get 17 million views…. I am but a girl that loves Taylor Swift and yelling at my friends for putting myself and her in a box. 🙂‍↕️” She also encouraged new listeners to check out the podcast.

Hasan Piker also reacted to the heated response to the viral video, saying, “watch @FearAndPod to find out more about whether this is a real heated gender battle that reminds people of their own worse moments w men, or a bit between friends that definitely went way outside of the target audience! maybe it’s both!”

watch @FearAndPod to find out more about whether this is a real heated gender battle that reminds people of their own worse moments w men, or a bit between friends that definitely went way outside of the target audience! maybe it’s both! https://t.co/OosXDvmD4o — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 7, 2025

Advertisement

QT responded to him, saying, “porque no los dos. 😡”

QTCinderella did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via X DM.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.