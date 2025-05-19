New meme has everyone sharing the “propaganda I’m not falling for”—17 of the best callouts

The “propaganda I’m not falling for” meme hit TikTok hard over the weekend as users listed the trends and messages they’re rejecting in 2025. Common items on the chopping block include generative AI, various beauty trends, and little plushy toy monsters called Labubus. So far, these videos are overwhelmingly made by women, though men are starting to jump on board.

This meme is accelerating fast into the third full week of May. The video count under the hashtag #propagandaimnotfallingfor keeps jumping, but as of this article’s publishing, it was at 687.

What is the “propaganda I’m not falling for” meme?

Joining the new TikTok meme is as simple as adding a list of trends and ideas you hate to any footage of yourself. A lot of users stare into the camera for emphasis, while others dance, walk down the street, engage in their hobbies, or sip tea. They typically set these videos to “I think about it all the time” by Charli XCX, but a lot of other sounds have made appearances.

Some users changed things up by taking turns listing the things they’re rejecting in joint videos.

With the demographics of this trend skewing young and female, the propaganda in question tends to include many right-wing ideals and talking points. However, entries include opinions all across the political spectrum.

Of course, plenty of the items listed are at least somewhat apolitical. TikTokers aren’t fond of everything getting more expensive, and many are tired of trends like Dubai chocolate.

The earliest videos we could find following this trend were posted on May 15, and it may not have peaked yet.

17 people not falling for the propaganda

1.

@iluvfreaks420 is tired of situationships and Scorpio men.

2.

@chloeforero is done with sea moss gummies and ChatGPT for everything.

3.

@thatmamabestie doesn’t believe in daycare or birth control.

4.

@mel.on.medicine, on the other hand, thinks calling birth control “the devil” is propaganda.

5.

@that.girl.nancy doesn’t buy love at first sight or slander against feminism.

6.

@rana.kebaili put a German twist on her video and lashed out against sparkling water.

7.

@lil_sausage_patty isn’t falling for the tradwife trend, among other things.

8.

@moon_jui.ce isn’t into normalizing teen pregnancy or refusing to rest.

9.

@polinaaurelia is sick of Dubai chocolate and Addison Rae hate.

10.

@schlondpoofa5 is ready to abolish Skinnytok and anti-aging obsessions.

11.

@4qua.t0fana isn’t buying SHEIN or Temu any more.

12.

@maysha.aa won’t be waxing her eyebrows or otherwise being made insecure by online trends.

13.

@fromtheashhh will drink soda at 7 am while getting a tattoo if she wants to.

14.

@veganbas3d loves animals and books, no matter what TikTok says.

15.

@emily.eggers will consume all the seed oils and mayonnaise she feels like, but not raw milk.

16.

@daniel.dana is over paying $30 for short Uber rides, and also Labubus.

17.

@hannylarry is against whole milk and anything butter yellow.

