Is Gen Z’s “princess nails” trend chic or just boring?

Short, pale pink “princess nails” have taken over TikTok, though this beauty trend is less about polish and more about priorities. Amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty, Gen Z is embracing this pared-down manicure as a subtle form of rebellion against excess. Instead of shelling out for lengthy, intricate nail sets, many are opting for soft nude tones and short natural nails. The #princessnails hashtag currently sits at over 17.7K posts on the platform.

Although detailed nail art hasn’t disappeared, princess nails have become a visual shorthand for “clean girl” aesthetics. These minimalist looks are low-maintenance, polished, and neutral. On TikTok, influencers frame them as symbols of maturity and elegance. They position long, overly-decorated manicures impractical and even outdated in this current moment of restraint.

Are princess nails minimalist chic or boring beige?

Not everyone is sold on the understated look. While fans of princess nails call them timeless and classy, others view them as creatively stifling. Critics have labeled the trend the “death of fun manicures,” with some even lamenting the rise of what they call “boring beige fingers.” In contrast to maximalist styles, think duck nails, rhinestones, and vibrant hues, the princess nail feels stripped down and conservative. They are the response to the current popular Jersey Shore nails trend that is making a resurgence this summer.

Nevertheless, this style’s quiet power lies in its flexibility and accessibility. It’s easier on the wallet and less damaging to natural nails, which makes it appealing to young adults navigating an uncertain job market and rising costs of living. For many, it’s not about rejecting boldness altogether but about embracing longevity, both financially and stylistically.

Responses to the princess nail trend are mixed

One TikToker commented, “So…just plain natural nail with gel polish? Gen Z trending towards ultra conservative styles has gotta be the most disappointing character arc in history. 💔”

“I’ve always leaned toward this type of nail,” said another person. “Some of us don’t like the gems and nail art and long nails. Doesn’t mean anything deeper than a specific style in my opinion.”

This divide on TikTok highlights a broader cultural conversation: What does beauty look like when excess becomes unsustainable?

