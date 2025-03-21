‘There was no warning’: Women are pretending they’re a random girl to shock their men

From the Suspect Challenge to Islands in the Stream, couples challenges are a huge part of TikTok. But one trend is testing the nature of some online romantic relationships, loosely called the “pretend I’m a random girl,” challenge. In it, the girlfriend (or wife) ambushes her boyfriend (or husband) with the statement “pretend I’m a random girl.” Then she kisses, touches, and incites him to react in the moment. Viewers enjoy the shocked reactions, confusion, and commitment the male participants display within the trend.

What is the ‘pretend I’m a random woman’ trend?

In these videos, the girlfriend quickly initiates a role-play scenario. In the scenario, she pretends to be a “random woman” trying to make inappropriate contact with her boyfriend in a club, at a party, or in some kind of social context. Judging by how her boyfriend reacts to her exaggerated actions, he either “passes” (rebuffs the random girls’ advances) or “fails” (succumbs to the charms of the random girl, or does nothing at all).

‘There was no warning’

While the origin of the trend is unknown, it is likely inspired by one of the numerous boyfriend tests or couples challenges on TikTok, exploring a relationship’s strength in an entertaining way.

One of the earliest versions of the challenge is from Jan. 31, 2021, created by the couples account @itsrosieandharry. In the video, Rosie and Harry are in a bed. Laughing, Rosie says, “pretend I’m a random girl at a party.” She then goes in for a kiss, and Harry feigns disgust while saying “get away from me!”

The video garnered 45.9K views, with commenters shocked by the scenario’s abruptness and congratulating Harry on his quick reaction. “There was no warning,” read one comment. “Good job, Harry,” another comment read. “He instantly said, ‘nope get away’ this man is a keeper!” Another noted.

In the years that followed, other pretend I’m a random girl content cropped up on TikTok. The most popular video was a 2024 video by @miamansonn where she initiated the challenge while shopping with her boyfriend in a grocery store. The video amassed 5.5 million views.

‘He took it so serious’

The trend gained new level of virality in late February and early March, 2025. At this point the challenge became fully formed as a quick and often chaotic role-play test involving an aggressive makeout by the girlfriend towards her boyfriend.

The boyfriend is nearly always shocked and confused, while the girlfriend is immediately critical of her boyfriend’s reaction. Sometimes, the boyfriend leans too far into trend in an effort to do “well” in the challenge.

In one video from the couples’ account @muizandjae, at first, Muiz fails the test, but after a re-do, he screams at Jae within the scenario, saying “Blood of Jesus, where are you coming from? Don’t come close to me. You are the devil, you came from the devil’s land.”

The video garnered 1.1 million views and over 16,000 comments.

While the girlfriend’s speedy instigation of the trend was often humorous to viewers, the boyfriend’s commitment to the challenge is what really resonated with audiences. “He took it so serious,” mused one comment. “We need Muiz core please” said another.

The power of role play

While this TikTok trend is on the whole extremely lighthearted and wholesome, role play continues to be a powerful therapeutic tool for couples, enhancing communication, and fostering positive change. According to Dr. Charles Tickner of California Integrated Therapy, role play “taps into the brain’s innate receptivity to learning through active engagement and real-life simulations.”

Through it, Tickner adds, couples “have the opportunity to practice active listening, express their needs and concerns, and work collaboratively towards a mutually satisfying resolution.”

