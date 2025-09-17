A TikToker went viral after posting a lengthy series of videos venting about her divorce and ex-friends. Sierra (@sierra_ck) told viewers that she was “crashing out” and exposing her former circle for choosing her ex-husband’s side. The posts included names, accusations, and years of unresolved anger.

In the first video, Sierra said, “Let’s have a post-divorce crash out together. I have been holding in so f*cking much. I just have to let it out.” She described her frustration with a group of friends she had known for more than two decades, many of whom she said dropped her after her marriage ended. The TikTok video has been viewed 3.5 million times with over 14.5K comments.

Calling out old friends by name

Throughout the 8:30-minute-long video, Sierra directly addressed several people from her past, starting with “Big Nick.” She claimed she had helped him get a better job years earlier and accused him of forgetting her loyalty.

“Hey, Big Nick, don’t forget you would be still in a trailer factory working a dead-end job, busting your ass all day, every day, and hating your life if it wasn’t for me giving you a job,” Sierra said. “I’m the one that recommended you. I’m the one that spoke so highly of you that he gave you the opportunity.”

She also referenced alleged infidelity, saying, “Let’s not forget, I forgave you after everything you did to your wife. You know that one time you got caught sleeping with your wife’s best friend, who also was your best friend’s wife?”

Sierra didn’t stop there. She turned her focus to Nick’s wife, Taylor, accusing her of jealousy and a “mean girl mentality.” While she admitted they had fun at times, she said, “the two of you have completely abandoned me. Haven’t heard a word from you in over a year. And it’s not a bad thing necessarily, but it sucks.”

The longest portion of the rant targeted a former friend named Tisha, who Sierra claimed encouraged her to have an affair. “Tisha, f*ck you for for encouraging me to have an affair while I was going through some of the deepest, darkest points of my life. Just because you were having an affair for 10 years with a married man, doesn’t mean that you should encourage other people to do the same,” she said. “You are an evil person.”

She then addressed Tisha’s husband, JT, suggesting he was “ridiculously stupid” for staying in the marriage. Despite her anger, Sierra expressed affection for the couple’s children, saying she missed them but believed they were being harmed by their parents’ choices.

Accusations against her ex-husband

Although Sierra spent much of her energy on friends, she also turned her attention back to her ex-husband. She accused him of having his own affair, which she claimed involved someone she had once considered a close friend.

“Nick’s never gonna admit that he had an affair, but he did. It was someone who I considered to be one of my best friends. And he lied to my face about it once I found out, you know, because he didn’t want to hurt me, and neither did she. Well, it hurt even more to find out it was true later on,” she said.

She also criticized how he treated her child from a previous relationship. According to Sierra, her ex-husband had helped raise the child for 16 years but now acted as if the child didn’t exist. “Didn’t even tell him happy birthday. Nothing. […] You have become someone that I don’t even know,” she said.

In addition, Sierra directed comments toward her former in-laws. She claimed she had done most of the work and support for them during her marriage, despite feeling unacknowledged. She alleged that some of Nick’s relatives had even provided her child with vapes and weed.

@sierra_ck I feel better now, I just needed to crash out.. ♬ original sound – Sierra

Reactions online

The videos quickly spread outside TikTok after users downloaded and shared them on X. Many were stunned by the level of detail Sierra shared, especially since she mentioned nearly everyone by name.

Some commenters sided with her honesty. One user wrote, “Honestly, there are so many angles to this that whichever way you look at it, you’re not wrong.”

Others, however, dismissed her story. “She a cheater, husband a cheater and she surrounded herself with cheaters. Shes playing victim because they ostracized her,” one person posted.

On TikTok, a viewer described it as “the calmest crash out I ever witnessed.” Another joked about the alleged dynamics, saying, “The allegations of small yt communities just swapping partners since middle schools will never get beat.”

At one point, Nick himself allegedly appeared in the TikTok comments to dispute her version of events. He claimed he was the one who filed for divorce. Sierra quickly responded that the paperwork proved she had filed first, accusing him of lying.

@sierra_ck did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

