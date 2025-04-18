‘My stomach bubbling after I ate that’: People are loving Popeyes’ new pickle menu—but there’s one item they’d change

TikTok food reviewers are raving about the new Popeyes pickle menu launched on April 1 in stores across the U.S. It was no April Fools joke—they really put pickle juice in their lemonade. Then they pickled up their chicken sandwich and wings, plus added pickle chips as a new side. The reviews have skewed highly positive, and yes, TikTokers are even mostly enjoying the lemonade, though that may not be for everyone.

The new menu is ideal for mukbang videos, with everything but the lemonade providing a satisfying crunch for those watching. The TikTok hashtag #popeyespicklemenu currently has 297 posts and counting, and #picklemenu has 129.

What’s in the Popeyes pickle menu?

Popeyes launched the pickle-themed menu on April 1, 2025, to the delight of American pickle lovers. It’s a limited-time offering and includes four key new menu items:

Fried pickles

Pickle glaze wings (bone-in or boneless)

Pickle glaze sandwiches

Pickle lemonade

The lemonade caught the most attention for its unusual combination of sweet lemon and salty pickle juice. In a press release, Popeyes describes it as the “tangy, refreshing drink you didn’t know you needed.”

“This sweet-yet-savory lemonade is infused with real pickle juice for a surprisingly addictive sip that pairs perfectly with every item on the menu.”

The fried pickle chips are seasoned and come with ranch dipping sauce. The sandwich comes on a brioche bun, and they toss the patty and the wings in a pickle glaze, alternately described as tangy and zesty, promising a good deal of heat.

The TikTok verdict: ’20 out of 10′

The vast majority of TikTok food reviewers seem to love the pickle menu overall, especially the wings and the sandwich. People were split on which they liked better, but everyone we watched seemed to adore the pickle glaze on both.

“I didn’t know how I was going to feel about some pickle wings, but they got that sweet, tangy glaze with a little heat,” said @shawnfoodreviews7.

“The sandwich good, don’t get me wrong,” he added a bit later, “but I like the wings better.”

On the other hand, user @aeriannasingss gave the wings an eight out of 10 when she added the ranch sauce, but the sandwich got a 10 out of 10 immediately.

The fried pickles did not live up to the wings and sandwich scores, but everyone seemed to think they were at least okay.

“These are like your typical fried pickle,” said @morganchompz. “There’s nothing super spectacular about them. What they should be doing is tossing them in that pickle glaze. Now that would be perfect.”

User @how.kev.eats also thought they could use some jazzing up, complaining about the lack of seasoning. However, once he added some dipping sauce, they got a lot better.

“If this just had seasoning on the outside, it would be one of the best fried pickles I’ve ever had.”

However, user @rebalasha gave them a 20 out of 10.

Of course, what you’re really here for is the pickle lemonade reviews. According to @angiie.unfiltered, the briny lemon juice concoction is worth a try in spite of any reservations you probably have.

“Believe it or not, this ain’t as bad as I thought it would be,” she reported. “You taste that pickle flavor. It’s not too overbearing, and the sweetness from the lemonade itself—perfect match up.”

Popeyes experiences may vary

At least one TikToker did not enjoy the menu as much as the others. User @jazzthejawnn liked the pickle chips, but felt that her sandwich was too plain and dry, lacking enough of the glaze to make it appetizing.

“It’s not really a pickle taste, though,” she said. “It don’t taste like it would be a limited-edition pickle thing.”

Later, a few bites in, she realized how dry it was, but mentioned that the problem might have been the specific shop, “because some Popeyes be better than others.” It likely didn’t help that she found a fly in her lemonade. Gross.

She later amended her decent rating to a four out of 10 because the meal left her stomach “bubbling.” One commenter had a similar, but worse, experience.

“I woke up throwing up all over my [bed] and floor after eating the wings and drinking the lemonade,” said @brandy_0911.

You always eat fast food at your own risk.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Popeyes for comment via email.

