“I’d be fuming”: Plus-size traveler explains why she refuses to book two plane seats, infuriating critics

Kirsty Leanne (@kirstyleannetravels) is a plus-size travel content creator. In a recent TikTok video, she addressed a familiar wave of criticism about plus-sized folks traveling on airplanes. In her slideshow video, Leanne explained why she doesn’t automatically book two airline seats, even though that’s the top demand critics often lob her way.

She said that booking two seats sounds like a perfect solution, but often creates more issues than it solves. For instance, Leanne noted that airline staff sometimes fail to recognize one person reserving two seats and may give away the second, which defeats the purpose entirely.

Additionally, she pointed out that many people cannot afford the added cost. Even if they could, she emphasized, it’s not always a guaranteed fix. “Booking can also be super tricky,” she added. For her, spending hundreds more for an unpredictable outcome doesn’t feel fair or reasonable.

Still, her video’s comments section was soon filled with a slew of arguments intermixed with supportive comments. The TikTok drew over 1.3 million views and close to 3,000 comments. Many comments came from critics insisting she’s ignoring how her body might affect others. Additionally, the comments took on the common refrain of recycling the usual fatphobic takes. They questioned her entitlement to space, treating her weight like a moral failing, or accusing her of being inconsiderate simply for existing.

One commenter even argued that buying two seats isn’t for the plus-size traveler, but for the person seated next to them. Others recounted flights ruined by encroached space, sore backs, and no ability to recline or move. The sentiment revolved around the idea that you don’t fit in one seat, it’s on you to resolve.

“I’d be fuming if I turned up to the plane and you were halfway on my seat,” wrote one person.

Even so, not every flight discomfort mentioned in the comments was caused by plus-size passengers. One commenter highlighted that men sitting with their legs wide apart caused them just as much trouble. Being wedged between two “manspreaders,” they said, made for their worst flight ever.

“The fatphobia in these comments is so upsetting. It’s not the fault of plus sized ppl that they aren’t being fairly accommodated,” another TikToker noted.

In the end, Leanne’s video exposed just how loaded and polarizing this conversation has become. While her point focused on systemic airline issues, including seat design, pricing, and booking logistics, much of the internet reverted to attacking her personally.

@kirstyleannetravels did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

@kirstyleannetravels did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot's request for comment via Instagram DM.










