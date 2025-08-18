Six “random side quests” you might not be expecting from PinkPantheress

Celebrities are normal people just with more exposure. But what if a celebrity is so normal that they wouldn’t mind popping up at random events and engaging with people on the street? Enter: PinkPantheress.

PinkPantheress rose to fame thanks to her unique blend of old-school music and modern style. Songs like “Break It Off” and “Boy’s a Liar” propelled her to pop stardom, and she has also been recognized for utilizing UK garage and jungle genres in her music.

With the massive success and achievement that PinkPantheress has accomplished so far, her career doesn’t stop her from doing her random side quests.

Like any pop star, they all need a break every once and a while. PinkPantheress uses her time off by enjoying “everyday people” activities. From appearing on an episode of Impractical Jokers to winning a chess game, there’s nothing that the singer can’t do.

1. Chess game champion

You might have assumed the theme for PinkPantheress’s “Romeo” music video was random, but actually, the girl is a certified champion of chess!

In July, PinkPantheress received a trophy for winning a chess tournament at the under-25s chess grand slam tournament in Bromley, England.

2. An Impractical Jokers appearance

Although it’s not her first time appearing on TV, it is her first time appearing on an episode without her knowledge – and she wasn’t mad about it!

obsessed with pink pantheress always being on some ridic side quest https://t.co/64a2Nftaio — aspiring gothic romance heroine (@divers2015) July 11, 2025

In an X post, PinkPantheress explained that she was invited to a show in New York City, originally thinking that it was going to be a burlesque show. However, it turned out that she was presented with some hilarious antics from the men of Impractical Jokers.

3. Dr. Pantheress

No, she didn’t receive a doctorate degree – but she did receive an honorary degree in music from the University of Kent, recognizing her efforts in music of today’s digital landscape. In a TikTok video, she walks down a hallway while holding her diploma, to the tune of her song “Illegal”.

@pinkpantheress i cannot believe this and legit every single person who graduated with a doctorate or any degree today at kent uni, i am in awe of you, you’re the future you’re everything, i am not worthy of being in your presence @University of Kent ♬ Illegal – PinkPantheress

She also congratulated those who were graduating from the university.

4. Pink’s faux Dad reveal

In a TikTok video, PinkPantheress seemingly pranks her audience by saying that her dad is British-American journalist Louis Theroux. Many people actually believed the reveal, while others weren’t phased by it. He kind of is the collective father of TikTok in a way, though…

5. A game show appearance

PinkPantheress recently announced that she will be making her game-show debut this year. Although she didn’t explicitly state which game show she will be on, fans are eager for what she brings to the table.

one thing about pinkpantheress, she is always on a random side quest 😭 pic.twitter.com/uiY5SG9LOr — pinkpantheress source (@pantheressluv) August 8, 2025

6. Meeting Michael Barrymore

Comedian Michael Barrymore was able to complete a side quest of his own by meeting PinkPantheress, during which she was on set filming the music video for her song “Illegal”.

