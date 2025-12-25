“Passport bro” spotted in viral video can’t swipe right fast enough on women at the airport

A viral TikTok video labeled a man rapid-swiping on a dating app as a “passport bro” after spotting him at a Singapore airport. Men like this travel to foreign countries, often in Asia and Latin America, for the purpose of finding a woman to marry following romantic failures in their nation of origin.

There is some debate over whether the man in the video is a true passport bro, however.

Hold up: What is a “passport bro”?

The term “passport bro” became popular in the 2020s to describe a growing trend of typically Western men turning to international travel to find a wife. Nations like Singapore are a popular target for these dudes, who often wholeheartedly believe in the stereotype that Asian women are more submissive, traditional, and docile.

Critics find this practice to be racist, misogynistic, and all-around creepy. Many of those deemed “passport bros” express that they find Western women too independent and apt to demand things like equal rights and getting their own needs met.

Instead of going to therapy, these men take passports in hand and seek out women in countries with higher poverty rates. This is another common criticism of the practice—the bros may, in fact, only be finding wives in these areas because the women there are desperate to climb out of that poverty.

This could surely be considered a form of financial coercion and a recipe for future abuse.

“18-21 age limit on his settings for sure”

The combination of location and what the man in the TikTok video was doing led directly to the “passport bro” assumption. On Nov. 8, 2025, TikToker @jorgeygonzi posted a short video showing a white man on a dating app swiping right as fast as he can while photos of women with dark hair flash by.

The caption reads, “encountered a passport bro at the Singapore Airport.”

“Sat next to him on the flight too,” the TikToker added.

Commenters are clearly not fans of these types, with some wondering if we can make them illegal.

“18 – 21 age-limit on his settings for sure,” wrote @driedbeef20nourishment.

“There’s got to be a way to make that illegal,” said @ricktyricktywrwcked. “Like if you have a 100% swipe rate you have to be flagged or something.”

Is that a passport bro or just a sad, sad man?

After the TikTok video went viral, dating coach Andrew Gung (@andrewjgung) on Instagram rebuked those who called the man in the footage a passport bro. He believes that the rapid swiping is an indication that the guy was seeking a brief hookup, not a long-term relationship.

“Just your average white guy who probably has nothing much going on in his life, lacks in the social skills, lacks in the dating, and he’s just gone off to an Asian country to meet a woman that will glorify him for being basic,” said Gung. “That definitely is not a passport bro.”

A passport bro, rather, will often move his entire life to a different country to seek out women with “traditional values.”

“He’s so done with dating these entitled, ungrateful, demanding feminists.”

Gung, however, did not explain why passport bros can’t land a date with any of the millions of women in the U.S. who espouse patriarchal values.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jorgeygonzi for comment via TikTok.

