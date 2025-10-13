“They’re making fun of you”: Pam Bondi responds surprisingly to Amy Poehler’s “SNL” parody

Attorney General Pam Bondi, generally known for her polarizing political commentary, took an unexpectedly cheerful approach to being roasted on Saturday Night Live last weekend.

Instead of slamming the show for mocking her, Bondi shared a screenshot of Amy Poehler’s parody and called the comedian “lovely,” even suggesting she and fellow conservative Kristi Noem recreate the sketch’s photo.

Bondi’s X screencap of Poehler and Tina Fey, who portrayed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, read, “@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago? Loving Amy Poehler!”

What happened in the SNL skit?

The SNL cold open placed Poehler’s Bondi before the Senate Judiciary Committee. In the sketch, she delivered snarky roast-style comments from a prewritten list while dismissing lawmakers’ questions.

Later, Fey appeared as Noem in a segment mocking an ICE recruitment video. The skit suggested ICE was targeting “big, tough” men who weren’t “tough enough for the army or police.”

Interestingly, the Department of Homeland Security joined in on the mockery. The official X account posted a clip from Fey’s parody spliced with its own recruiting footage and captioned it, “Thanks for the free advertisement.”

Many people on X noted that the song used in the clip, by hip-hop duo $uicideboy$, was interesting given their outspoken support for Palestine.

ICE really used a $uicideboy$ song on this vile advertisement like they aren’t everything the boys stand against. watch this get a copyright strike in no time. FUCK ICE https://t.co/g7bhDPPOet — Rubys Nephew 𖤐 (@RubysNephew) October 13, 2025

Critics say Bondi’s reaction proves the parody worked a little too well

Bondi’s cheerful post about the SNL cold open drew plenty of reactions online. Many users couldn’t believe she seemed so pleased about being lampooned on national television. Some saw it as a lack of self-awareness; others thought she was simply leaning into the joke.

@briantylercohen quote-retweeted Bondi, saying, “They’re laughing at you, not with you.” Meanwhile, @ConservativeRGV commented, “Nice try @PamBondi, but we know how embarrassed and ashamed you are that you are a national joke. 😂”

Nice try @PamBondi, but we know how embarrassed and ashamed you are that you are a national joke. 😂 https://t.co/4SBEy3aU7W pic.twitter.com/A2iOYm9jJK — Sane Constitutionalist RGV (@ConservativeRGV) October 12, 2025

Others expressed frustration with how politicians respond to satire. @JakeKrez wrote, “I don’t understand how the folks leading our country consistently act like 9 year olds who don’t get enough attention.”

The tone across much of X remained critical, though several users admitted her good humor was at least unexpected.

“‘So funny omg should we recreate this noem hehe,’” @Theindie_bird tweeted with a GIF of an angry man sobbing behind a smiley face mask.

“So funny omg should we recreate this noem hehe” https://t.co/qbxzxNIGo2 pic.twitter.com/oxoF8J84X3 — The Independent Bird (@Theindie_bird) October 12, 2025

One user, @Kanieh57, went further by spelling it out for Bondi. “It’s called satire ‘noun’ – the use of irony, sarcasm, ridicule, or the like to expose, denounce, or deride the folly or corruptions of the institutions, people or social structures. @AGPamBondi you are being made fun of. And, we are all laughing. 🤣”

