“Don’t let anyone get away with calling this a prank”: YouTuber seen flinging opossum into the air in now-deleted video

Viewers are calling out YouTuber RossCreations after he built a slingshot to launch unsuspecting opossums and uploaded a video of himself using it. Some call the contraption “animal cruelty” and want justice for the opossum.

Did a YouTuber build an opossum slingshot?

In a now-deleted video, clipped and shared on Reddit, the YouTuber watches security camera footage of an opossum crawling onto his homemade slingshot. The device appears baited with food, luring the animal onto the platform.

Once the animal steps onto the platform, the machine launches it into the air. Seconds later, the opossum crashes to the ground and appears stunned. It walks away slowly.

RossCreations’ YouTube page shows that he frequently conducts public pranks and challenges on this channel, garnering a viewer base of over one million.

However, many say this video went too far.

The internet erupts over now-deleted opossum video

In the comments of the Reddit post, many accuse RossCreations of animal cruelty and suggest that authorities should be notified.

One writes, “Hope he gets arrested for animal cruelty… [expletive] this guy, zero empathy.”

“Yeah, don’t let anyone get away with calling this a prank. This is just animal cruelty, plain and simple,” a second says.

“Get the game wardens on his ass. They will not be happy with this,” a third suggests.

Another comments, “Opossums are so cute, and they seem like such gentle animals who mind their own business. I can’t imagine the cruelty that runs through you to hurt one.”

A clip of the video still remains on the creator’s Instagram page, where longtime viewers continue to call him out directly.

“I really like you, dude, but this is making me change my mind. Please don’t do anything like this again,” a commenter writes.

Another says, “Imma keep it straight up, this one ain’t it at all, chief.”

“Wut’d the possum do to you? I miss the old Ross. Don’t meet your heroes, I guess,” a third remarks.

