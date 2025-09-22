11 oddly specific rabbit holes for you to fall into next time you need an internet spiral

One of the best (and most dangerous) things about the internet is just how easy it is to fall into a rabbit hole about pretty much any topic. You can spiral for hours, days, or even longer. Most of the time, it’s pretty harmless, even if it does tend to be a bit of a time suck. But whether your rabbit hole of choice is informative, for purposes of relaxation, or just downright weird, it’s probably something most of us do.

Redditors recently swapped ideas about some of their personal favorite “oddly specific” rabbit holes to explore, per the request of u/LenaraSkye. So if you’re looking for something new, look no further.

1. Woodworking

“I’m personally a fan of the vocal track explaining as they go over the video type. Examples include; blacktail studio, foureyes furniture, and Shaun Boyd made this. I like them because they make good furniture and have a good mix of comedy and serious content in the voice over track. Also their furniture usually isn’t gimmicky.” —u/apaulo_18

2. Gaming Glitches

“Not just how to do the glitch.

But as a computer engineer. I like learning wtf is happening in the code that causes the glitch in the first place.

Something like the duplicate item or mew glitch in Pokémon. Getting stoned, learning what’s happening with the code and how come the glitch works… Can watch that crap all day. Understanding how many different ways you can manipulate it is interesting to me.

The mew glitch, people only use it for that. But you really could tweak it to encounter any Pokémon if you wanted to. But you only know how to do that unless you understand how the glitch functions. Its neat.” —u/MckittenMan

3. Restoration Videos

“Old tools, electronics, or furniture brought back to life.” —u/Svfen

4. Hooves

“Hoof GP and other Hoof trimming videos. My grandparents were cattle farmers but I haven’t been on a cattle farm in 20 years. Still strangely interesting to watch.” u/Zeebie_

5. 9/11 Videos

“I find these so incredibly interesting, as someone who was alive but not quite old enough to understand what was happening and the magnitude of the situation I have always been so intrigued by all the videos and documentaries.” —u/sydthesquid95

6. BuzzFeed Unsolved

“Something about the history and creepiness is very comforting to me.” —u/SeniruSan13

7. Unintentional ASMR

“Unintended ASMR videos where it’s just people doing stuff, usually art. 3 hrs of someone worldlessly grinding, mixing in the wet ingredients, mulling, sampling, and sorting paint pigments but nothing else. A clay artist making an order of teacups showing the production process to get each uniform in all dimensions despite it all being hand thrown. Someone with a nice voice just calmly chatting about their day during a videogame long play.” —u/Geanu12

8. Old Hollywood Documentaries

“Movies about old Hollywood celebrities and their dark past before they got famous. I feel extremely sad every time I think about what happened to Rita Hayworth, and I love anything about Jayne Mansfield. And if not that, then the lives of courtesans in the olden days and how they got their start before they totally failed.” —u/archimedesfuckya

9. Music Reaction Videos

“It’s satisfying seeing young people listen to old music and realize it’s real – people played their instruments and had non-autotuned voices. Or the dude I watched recently listen to Beastie Boys Paul Revere for the first time. That was an education for him.” —u/stuck_behind_a_truck

10. Walking Tours

“Especially when they’re not anywhere particularly popular or exciting. Walking or traveling through random towns and checking out little tourist destinations, oddball museums, small local theme parks, stuff like that.” —u/RecordStoreHippie

11. Cats

More specifically:

“Cat fails.” —u/DesperateRange3061

