This “boy mom” crashed her son’s college night out, and people have a LOT of thoughts

Self-proclaimed “boy mom” Jessica Tapscott (@jtapscott) is catching both heat and praise after surprising her son at his college bar in a now-viral TikTok video. Tapscott, known for sharing family moments on the platform, posted a clip of herself partying with her visibly uncomfortable son and his friends. The video quickly racked up over 3.7 million views and nearly 4,000 comments of varying opinions.

The video’s text overlay reads, “The one time I showed up at the club to surprise my son at college.” In it, Tapscott gleefully records herself with a drink in hand. Meanwhile, her son is sitting nearby with his hood up, avoiding eye contact and looking down at his phone.

Although some viewers assumed the video was staged for laughs, many felt secondhand embarrassment for her son. “Boy moms are so scary I swear to god,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “The secondhand embarrassment I feel for him.”

Despite the hate, a few users defended the mom’s antics. One person argued, “It’s so clearly a joke and he’s SO clearly in on it.” Another praised the dynamic: “Y’all HATE to see a mom and son who actually enjoy each other’s company—it’s crazy.”

Critics say “boy mom” culture is crossing the line

While the “boy mom” label started as a simple description for moms of sons, it has evolved into a more loaded term. Increasingly, critics accuse the trend of bordering on obsessive or inappropriate parenting.

“How are you not embarrassed?! Boy moms are something else for real 😭,” wrote @ana.jamanka.

Meanwhile, @anaavillalobos noted, “the only positive thing about these videos is that they teach me how not to be when I become a boy mom lol.”

Ultimately, Tapscott’s TikTok video added fuel to an already heated discussion. While some appreciated the humor and closeness, others viewed it as an uncomfortable display of boundary-blurring behavior.

In a follow-up video, she posted a lip sync video of herself singing, “I know you’re obsessed with me,” seemingly poking fun at haters in her comments. Some folks defended her, calling what she did a “harmless prank” on her son, who was probably just as much of a jokester growing up.

“NEED people to understand that women over 40 can make jokes and, in fact, make a funny little video,” one commenter pointed out. “Guarantee that if a dad did this to his son, these people would understand it’s a harmless prank/joke video. Keep being a fun mom!”

As TikTok continues spotlighting extreme versions of parenting, moments like these raise a key question: When does involvement become interference?

