Nick Offerman shut down another bigot who found out he played a gay man on TV

Actor Nick Offerman once again elevated Pride 2025 by eviscerating a homophobe on X after they left a bigoted comment on his post. Someone apparently just got the news that he played a gay man in The Last of Us and called him “godless,” and his response was classic Offerman.

The is the second time this month that the actor delighted his fans with a pro-LGBTQ+ clap back.

Nick Offerman celebrates Pride by defending the queer community on X

On June 13, some random 18-follower X account called @SeaTechCity replied to a four-day-old Nick Offerman post with a reference to a TV show episode from early 2023. The Parks and Recreation star had reminded his fans about a show at the ICC Sydney Theater, and this user changed the subject.

“I can’t believe you played a gay guy on the last of Us,” they said. “I will definitely not be watching Parks and Rec again. I knew you were godless and confused from your book but this is just sad and disgusting.”

Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Whoever this is, they just can’t seem to get with the times.

Regardless, Offerman took the opportunity to reaffirm his alliance to the LGBTQ+ community.

I get so much of this unsolicited homophobia from ladies who doth protest too much, to whom I say that they and all comers are still welcome in my church, no matter who you might be lucky enough to kiss – #happypride #tryloveyoudumbfuck https://t.co/7lYcT4l1Sk — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) June 14, 2025

“I get so much of this unsolicited homophobia from ladies who doth protest too much, to whom I say that they and all comers are still welcome in my church, no matter who you might be lucky enough to kiss,” he wrote.

He topped that off with the hashtags #happypride and #tryloveyoudumbf*ck.

Offerman got his first round of public Pride celebration on June 2 after Michael Flynn Jr. edited a gif from the comedy series to show his character Ron throwing a rainbow flag in a dumpster.

“Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f*ck,” the actor reminded him.

Happy Pride 2025

The queer community hasn’t been having the best year, to put it mildly. June 2025 has been marred by ICE violence and warmongering, and a Wednesday SCOTUS ruling against gender affirming care for trans kids was a terrible blow.

We need all the support we can get this year. LGBTQ+ folks and allies alike naturally flocked to praise Offerman for shutting down any and all homophobes who cross his virtual path.

“This is how you use a platform for good,” wrote @briangovatos. “Thanks for persisting to take the high road, with courtesy and grace, but without giving an inch.”

“Thank you Nick. For everything,” said @desp0_21. “And this is the hate that we live with as actual members of the LGBTQ community…so thank you for being an amazing ally and continuing to use your platform for good. Ron would proud of you too.”

Fans are also refusing to tolerate slander against his performance in that episode of The Last of Us, which won an Emmy in 2023.

“It was such a beautiful piece of storytelling in the middle of a nightmare,” commented @smcx22. “Kinda what we need more of right now.”

