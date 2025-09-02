Spencer Pratt says Gavin Newsom’s aide “harassed” him after mocking his appearance in a post

When Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) questioned Gov. Gavin Newsom’s whereabouts on social media, the exchange quickly spiraled into a messy online feud. Newsom’s communications director, Izzy Gardon, fired back with a mocking post that included side-by-side photos of the former reality TV star, drawing accusations of body-shaming.

Featured Video

Pratt wrote on Aug. 31, 2025, “Can anyone prove my source wrong that Newsom is NOT in Italy right now ?” The question invited speculation, but the unofficial response garnered a greater response than the original claim.

Nearly a day later, Newsom’s director of communications, Izzy Gardon (@iGardon), shot back on his personal account. He replied, “My sources are saying he’s in Kenya looking for his birth certificate.” The jab mirrored the age-old birther-style conspiracy theory about President Barack Obama and quickly set the tone for what followed.

Advertisement

Who are Spencer Pratt and Izzy Gardon?

Spencer Pratt rose to fame as a cast member on MTV’s reality TV series The Hills. His reality TV notoriety helped him build a following, though he later shifted into podcasting and family life. He married The Hills costar Heidi Montag in 2008 and has been in a couple of other reality TV shows since then.

By contrast, Izzy Gardon works as the voice of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. His job is to manage public messaging for the governor, particularly on social media. Because of that role, Gardon’s sharp reply carried more weight than a random online insult. He does note in his profile, however, that the opinions shared on his account are his own and not Newsom’s.

Advertisement

Backlash over body-shaming remarks

Another user jumped into the exchange, admitting they had to Google Pratt to remember who he was. Gardon piled on, responding, “Are we sure this guy is even him? I think it’s a bad body double.” He attached two photos of Pratt: one from his youth in Hollywood and another much more recent image. The latter showed Pratt older, heavier, and visibly aged.

Are we sure this guy is even him? I think it’s a bad body double. pic.twitter.com/z8Ll0wp2qr — Izzy Gardon (@iGardon) September 1, 2025

Soon, speculation spread about Pratt’s motives. Some wondered if he was MAGA-aligned, a bipartisan voter annoyed at Newsom, or just a “grifter” stirring outrage.

Advertisement

However, Gardon’s body-shaming post fueled a stronger wave of responses. One user chastised him directly, saying, “When you resort to body shaming it tells me that you are deflecting because you have no counter argument. So where is Gavin? P.S. you should expect your comment to backfire on you in a big way. Spencer has won over the hearts of America…unlike Your boss Nuisance.”

Pratt himself then QRT’d Gardon’s post, writing, “Director of Communications for Governor Gavin Newsom shaming my appearance. His boss lets my town burn down and now he has employees harassing me.” He referenced losing everything during the Palisades fire, which resonated with followers who insisted his anger was not political.

Director of Communications for Governor Gavin Newsom shaming my appearance.

His boss lets my town burn down and now he has employees harassing me. https://t.co/rQDTnXurtD — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 1, 2025

Despite this, much of the online chatter turned hostile. Commenters mixed in homophobic and transphobic attacks, often weaponizing Gardon’s defense of Newsom to hurl broader slurs. Others told Pratt he was “winning” because “they” only have empty words and insults, without explicitly stating who “they” were.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.