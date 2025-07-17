“Why does the Walt Disney animatronic look more like the My Pillow Guy?”: Disney’s new version of Walt Disney sparks mix of excitement and outrage

Disneyland has just introduced a robotic version of Walt Disney himself, and fans are feeling everything from wonder to outrage.

Featured Video

On July 14, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, released a first look at its new “Walt Disney — A Magical Life” attraction. Set to open on July 17, coinciding with the park’s 70th anniversary, the show features a 15-minute film on Disney’s life, followed by the grand reveal of a highly advanced Audio-Animatronic of the man behind the magic.

According to Disney Parks, Imagineers spent more than seven years developing the figure, calling it their most lifelike creation ever. The animatronic includes advanced skin technology, expressive movement, and even a “twinkle” in its eye. The attraction will rotate with “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln,” a show Walt Disney himself once championed.

Advertisement

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said, “Creating our first Walt figure is an idea that’s been whispered in the hallowed halls of Imagineering for years – decades, even. We just had to wait for innovation to catch up with our dreams. And we’re finally ready.”

Fans react with a mixture of awe and disbelief

However, not everyone is applauding. Some fans praised the new figure’s emotional presence and technical skill. “Ten seconds in and hearing his voice already got me teary,” one person wrote on the Instagram announcement. Others were blown away by the detail, saying, “I think they did a great job! Especially with moving parts!”

Me opening my feed to see cartoony faced animatronic walt disney pic.twitter.com/ZSTd6Uaw88 — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

Yet critics wasted no time voicing concerns, especially about the face. “I really was expecting him to look better 😞” a critic said. Others accused Disney of dishonoring its founder. “How much do you want to bet imagineering was forced by corporate to finish the animatronic by a set date, hence why he doesn’t look more accurate?”

@MoMohler tweeted, “Why does the Walt Disney animatronic look more like the My Pillow Guy?”

Why does the Walt Disney animatronic look more like the My Pillow Guy? pic.twitter.com/0DaN6UhBqE — 𝑴𝒐 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒓 (@MoMohler) July 15, 2025

Advertisement

Despite the backlash, some fans are reserving judgment. “This post took me on a roller coaster of emotions,” wrote one Disney fan account. “The way I’ll be frantically tapping that app to try and snag a virtual queue spot soon…”

Walt Disney’s granddaughter, Joanna Miller, publicly criticized the move. In a Facebook post, she claimed Walt had once told Imagineer Sam McKim he never wanted to be recreated as an animatronic. “The idea of a Robotic Grampa to give the public a feeling of who the living man was just makes no sense.”

Advertisement

She went on to explain, “It would be an imposter, They are Dehumanizing him. People are not replaceable.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.