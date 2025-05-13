Uh, what’s up with those National Parks videos on your FYP?

A parody TikTok account for Yellowstone National Park sparked a viral TikTok trend after it seemed to turn to rather unorthodox methods to drum up Gen Z interest.

Using TikTok as a marketing tool is hardly new, but in a humorous twist, many viewers were fooled into thinking that the official Yellowstone National Park TikTok account was posting literal thirst traps.

Some of these TikToks feature muscular men chopping wood and flexing. Others consist of supercuts of some of the parks’ most aesthetic areas while suggestive music plays in the background. A further video even included the indisputable king of thirst traps, Pedro Pascal.

While the account is strictly parody, several of these clips concerning Yellowstone National Park have amassed millions of views.

It’s also clear to see that, parody or not, these TikToks have gone down a storm with viewers, with many sharing their opinions in the comments section of these videos.

“Who do we tell that whoever runs this account needs a raise,” one opined. “Cause THIS is marketing.”

“I don’t understand why he’s upset, I follow Yellowstone National Park for educational reasons!” another insisted.

While a third admitted, “I’m going to be visiting just because of this account.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commenter seemed to speak for many when they said, “Whoever is running your social media today needs a raise because I have not laughed so hard in such a long time. I’m thoroughly loving it.”

The parody account for Yellowstone National Park has become so popular that similar parody accounts of other parks, like as Yosemite National Park and Olympic National Park, have started following suit.

And it looks like viewers couldn’t be more entertained. “ParkTok us where it’s at,” one wrote. “Love this side of TikTok.”

“This national parks spicy thirst trap drama tok is hilarious,” another added.

