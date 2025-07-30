Jessica? Ashley? Kelsey? The search for the best name to represent a millennial “Karen” is on, and no one is safe

The name Karen has long been synonymous with entitled Boomer and Gen X women who give customer service workers a hard time and are quick to complain.

Featured Video

Now, millennials are debating what to call the “A-holes” of their generation.

What should the internet call millennial “Karens”?

TikToker Erin Dieheart (@erindiehart) rallies their viewers to vote on several popular names for “millennial Karens.”

Advertisement

“We know exactly who are the A-holes of our generation. Here are the names that keep popping up,” they say. “Ashley, Brittany, Heather, Amber, Tiffany, Jessica, Nicole, Becky, or Kelsey.”

Commenters overwhelmingly vote for “Ashley” and “Jessica,” with “Brittany” and “Heather” garnering several votes as well.

“ASHLEY WAS THE FIRST NAME I THOUGHT OF,” one commenter writes.

Advertisement

“As an Ashley, it’s Jessica,” another says. A third claims the opposite, writing, “As a Jessica (I’m devastated), I was always bullied by Ashleys.”

The debate isn’t new. Redditors have put their heads together to come up with a millennial equivalent for “Karen” since 2020. (And even years ago, Jessica was still on the list.)

What do Jessicas think of the suggestion?

In a follow-up video, Dieheart points out that the millennial Jessicas are “fighting for their lives” after being labelled next-gen Karens in their previous video.

Advertisement

Millennial Jessicas stitch several videos of their name being suggested, some shrugging it off, and some distressed by their name’s potential new meaning.

“PLEASE, I’m a good person!” one writes.

“Jessica’s unite! We won’t stand for this!!” another says.

Advertisement

“Please leave the Jessicas out,” a third begs.

“We should have left the Jessicas out of it. But you know what, we are still voting,” Dieheart says.

However, many others come to Jessica’s defense.

“I haven’t had any negative Jessicas in my life,” a commenter insists.

Advertisement

“Every Jessica I know is so sweet,” another writes.

“My bestie is a Jessica and she would never!” a third says.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.