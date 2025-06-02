Backlash isn’t scaring Ms. Rachel—now fans are calling her “our Mr. Rogers”

Children’s YouTube star Ms. Rachel is receiving widespread praise after standing firm in her support for Palestinian children despite facing right-wing backlash. In a heartfelt Threads post over the weekend, she made it clear that no amount of hate or career risk will stop her from advocating for kids caught in the crisis in Gaza. Folks reacted by comparing her to beloved figures like Princess Diana and Mr. Rogers across social media.

“That’s why I’m Ms. Rachel”: The children’s entertainer explains why she won’t stay silent on Gaza

On Saturday, online children’s entertainer Rachel Anne Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel, reiterated her unwavering dedication to speaking out for the kids currently trapped in Gaza.

“What people don’t understand is that my career & reputation will never matter to me as much as standing up for kids,” she wrote on Threads. “What people don’t understand is that no amount of cruel name-calling or false accusations will stop me from standing up for kids.”

“What people don’t understand is that I will risk my career over & over to stand up for kids.”

“What people don’t understand is that that’s why I’m Ms Rachel.”

“The kids brought me here.”

The YouTube star’s refusal to back down from saying that children in Gaza shouldn’t be left to starve drew backlash from ardent allies of Israel. According to The Guardian, pro-Israel group StopAntisemitism asked the Department of Justice last month to investigate Ms. Rachel, specifically whether she is operating as a foreign agent, due to her support of Palestinian children. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi requested authorities to look into whether the children’s YouTuber was “being remunerated to disseminate Hamas-aligned propaganda to her millions of followers.”

Ms. Rachel hailed as “a Mr. Rogers reincarnation” and “21st-century Princess Diana”

While many celebrities have backed away from the subject, Ms. Rachel responded to accusations and harassment from the far right by doubling down on speaking out for the children of Gaza. This bravery and commitment to a simple ethical belief that all kids deserve to live earned her comparisons to some of the world’s favorite public figures.

a mister rodgers reincarnation 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — logan ✿ (@lethalityfps) June 2, 2025

On X, user @lethalityfps called her “a mister rodgers reincarnation.”

The top comment on a Reddit post about Ms. Rachel’s Threads response evokes another compassionate individual.

“She’s my Princess Diana,” wrote u/Fearless_Prune_2310.

Anyone from an extremely popular PBS children’s program would also work.

“This won’t end her career,” asserted u/BabyHercules. “She’s literally 2020 babies Sesame Street.”

Other commenters expressed distress at the idea that Ms. Rachel is getting backlash in the first place. After all, she hasn’t weighed in on the history of Israel and Palestine or the politics involved. She just doesn’t want kids to die.

“I have no kids but support Ms Rachel wholeheartedly BC IT SHOULDNT BE CONTROVERSIAL TO SAY ALL KIDS DESERVE TO BE SAFE AND LOVED AND NOT BOMBED TO OBLIVION,” said Threads user @wigglewalkers. “And yes we mean ALL KIDS.”

