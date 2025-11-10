“The precedent we need”: Ms. Rachel unsubscribes from The New York Times over Gaza coverage, and fans are following suit

Beloved children’s entertainer and educator Ms. Rachel took a public stand this week, announcing that she’s canceled her subscription to The New York Times.

The YouTube star, known for her gentle videos teaching toddlers speech and emotional skills, said she made the decision after reading a leaked internal memo that allegedly instructed journalists to avoid words like “genocide,” “massacre,” and “occupied territory” when reporting on Gaza.

Calling the paper’s coverage “biased and dehumanizing,” Ms. Rachel said she could no longer support an outlet she believes has “failed to uphold journalistic integrity.”

Ms. Rachel has increasingly used her platform to speak out about injustice in Gaza. Earlier this year, she stated that she would not collaborate with anyone who stayed silent about what is happening in Gaza.

More recently, she appeared at the Glamour Awards in New York City wearing a dress embroidered with patterns designed by children in Gaza.

Why Ms. Rachel is canceling her New York Times subscription

In a series of Instagram posts shared this week, Ms. Rachel explained why she unsubscribed from The New York Times. She cited a leaked internal memo that, according to her, “instructed journalists covering Gaza to avoid or strictly limit certain words and phrases” such as “genocide,” “ethnic cleansing,” and “occupied territory.”

She added that “words like ‘slaughter,’ ‘massacre,’ and ‘carnage’ were among those flagged.” The memo reportedly also advised staff to stop describing Gaza’s “refugee camps” as such, suggesting they call them “neighborhoods” instead.

Ms. Rachel’s post emphasized the impact of media language on public understanding. “Words matter,” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts. She accused the publication of failing “to uphold journalistic integrity” by softening or omitting terminology that reflects the lived realities of Palestinians.

Although she is best known for her gentle and inclusive children’s content, Ms. Rachel has consistently used her platform to bring attention to Gaza. Her decision to cancel her Times subscription marked another clear step in that advocacy.

Social media reactions

Online responses were overwhelmingly supportive. Many commenters praised her courage and compassion. Instagram user @leveluponepercent wrote, “Just when I don’t think it’s possible to love you more you make it possible 😭”

Another follower, @blastoffasia, said, “This is how you use your platform/reach. Well done ms Rachel!”

Many even announced they were following suit, with one user writing, “You don’t have to tell me twice, Ms. Rachel! I was about to go for an annual print subscription too. Their loss.”

“this is the precedent we NEED to set with all complicit media agencies,” wrote @cvntaios.

Others thanked her directly. @Leenfromgaza commented, “Thank you for being so truly wonderful miss Rachel , thank you for being human 💕”

Several users also expanded on her critique of mainstream media. @motorcitycrittersitter mentioned, “Can’t forget how CNN referred to 5 year-old Hind Rajab as a young woman. Legacy media has blood on its hands.”

Meanwhile, another follower shared a personal note. “Ms Rachel, I’m not a little girl anymore, but you still help heal my heart. Thank you for being goodness and light and standing up for what’s right.”

