MrBeast is coming out with even more snacks—this time he’s teaming up with Jack Link’s for high-protein beef jerky collab

Jack Link’s meat snack company announced a partnership with content creator MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson). The duo plan to launch a product marketed as “Beast Packs.”

MrBeast is no stranger to parlaying his internet fame into securing successful deals. In 2024, he became YouTube’s most-subscribed channel across the globe.

It currently generates 2 billion views each month across multiple languages and platforms.

His Prime Video series, Beast Games, is the streaming channel’s most-watched unscripted series. Known for high-stakes challenges and charitable giveaways, MrBeast’s brand has become synonymous with entertainment and generosity.

This is also not his first snack line. In 2022, MrBeast launched his snack brand Feastables, which sells mostly chocolate bars. In 2024, MrBeast teamed up with fellow YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul to launch Lunchly, a Lunchables competitor.

More about “Beast Packs”

The MrBeast/Jack Link’s partnership will roll out a new line of individual-sized beef jerky and meat sticks with MrBeast’s signature branding and flair.

The meat snack company hopes the move will help captivate the younger market that MrBeast has successfully engaged across digital channels like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with MrBeast,” the chief executive officer of Jack Link’s said. “Jimmy’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his fans align perfectly with our values at Jack Link’s. We believe this collaboration will drive a new generation of consumers into the meat snacks category worldwide.”

According to data from Mintel, 33% of younger consumers regularly consume snacks. Yet, only 9% eat meat snacks.

The partnership will target Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and their parents, which could potentially be a cash cow for the brand. With snack sales soaring among youth, a personality like MrBeast could prove to be a game-changer.

Huge move for the social media influencer

This brand collaboration is a very big deal.

Jack Link’s is one of the world’s largest privately owned food companies. Meanwhile, MrBeast is the world’s #1 social media influencer, with a massive following and unmatched engagement.

The brokered deal signals a significant shift in how big food brands decide to market their products.

Digital influencers are certainly now playing a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and brand loyalty.

The product will be rolled out during the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis between May 13 and 15, marking the beginning of what could become a global snacking phenomenon.

