From “AITA” to r/confessions, Redditors are sharing their true thoughts on the most annoying subreddits

Most drama on Reddit breaks out between members of the same subreddit, anonymous forums that allow users to share their ideas, experiences, and questions. However, a recent post on r/AskReddit has users throwing shade at other “annoying” subs.

The poster asks, “What’s the most annoying sub on Reddit?” garnering nearly 1,000 comments.

Several Redditors are shaming the subs that kicked them out for no apparent reason. In particular, some say r/vent doesn’t allow users to fully express their frustrations.

Others observe concerning behavior in members of subs dedicated to being anti-owning pets, rating the appearance of strangers, and even aquarium keeping.

Some r/AskReddit members even critique their own sub, pointing fingers at their fellow posters.

These are the 16 most annoying subreddits, ranked by Redditors themselves.

1. r/UnpopularOpinion

r/UnpopularOpinion allows users to share their “burning hot takes” anonymously to see who else agrees with their opinions they won’t share publicly.

“r/unpopularopinion is just a bunch of popular opinions as all of the actual unpopular opinions get downvoted to shit and in many cases removed by the mods (I’ve seen this happen several times to posts I’ve commented on that sub, so I’m not making this up).” —u/osama_bin_guapin

“At least 70% of the posts I see there are food-related stuff. Like omfg.. Nobody cares if you don‘t like a popular food, or eat something in a non-traditional way! Eat whatever you want or however you want! And if you don’t like something, then don’t eat it.” —u/Chocolatelover4ever

2. r/Rant

Despite banning discussion of politics, meta, or “witch hunts,” this sub claims to be a space for users to vent their frustrations about anything and everything.

“r/rant. I got permabanned because my post caused a fight in the comments. Never got back to me on why I got banned and not the guys fighting?” —u/PepsiMaxHoe

“Yeah, I got permabanned there too for the same reason! Makes no sense. You can’t vent and not expect some controversy.” —u/GinjaNinja1027

“They’re really touchy. I don’t even bother. Had an old account get banned because I was complaining about people being sensitive.. I think they decided I was an old man or something. They deleted every single one of my posts too like they got really personal. Over moderated for how little they choose to communicate.” —u/Smooth-Penalty8611

3. r/AmItheAsshole

AITA members post awkward interactions to let others decide who the real villain of the story is.

“r/AmItheAsshole feels mostly fake these days. Like people can’t really be that dumb, can they?” —u/tellmeaboutyourpies

“Yeah, nobody is even looking for an honest answer. Just validation. (and they ALWAYS get it).” —u/moffman93

“It’s mostly ChatGPT slop to raise karma for future OF accounts.” —u/thebruns

4. r/TrueRateMe

Members can post selfies for anonymous members to rate. However, they’re notably stingy with giving out high scores.

“Truerateme is up there. They have an “objective” scoring guide and will ban people for overrating. The most beautiful woman you’ve ever seen would get rated a 6.5 and then that user would be banned for overrating.” —u/Ipuncholdpeople

“That’s one of the most blatantly incel subs I’ve ever seen.” —u/Oily_Bolts

“I just saw a very very gorgeous woman who was rated 5-6/10. And anyone rating with a 9/10 was warned by other Redditors that they may get banned.” —u/GinkgoBiloba357

5. r/InterestingAsF***

Short on fun facts to share during icebreakers? This subreddit is dedicated to sharing interesting tidbits.

“InterestingasF*** is just full of straight-up misinformation.” —u/kyubeyt

“Most of the posts there aren’t even interesting enough for r/MildlyInteresting.” —u/PoopNoodleCasserole

6. r/Aquariums

Fishkeepers congregate on this sub to share advice on keeping scale pets happy and healthy. However, tread lightly if you’re a newbie.

“You’ve never in your life come across a more high and mighty group of people than the folks on r/aquariums … I dare you to go on there and ask an innocent beginner question.” —u/yt_nom

7. r/Confessions

From crime confessions to revealing embarrassing habits, users get their biggest secrets off their chest in r/Confessions.

“r/confessions is pathetic. Most of the confessions are trivial and some even have a degree of bragging hidden within.” —u/CalligrapherFit8962

8. r/TooAfraidToAsk

Members of r/TooAfraidToAsk can ask burning questions in a (mostly) judgment-free zone.

“I’m convinced that 99% of posters are 12-year-old boys with an unhealthy obsession with flatulence, fecal matter and all things ass-related.” —u/onefellswoop70

9. r/AskReddit

r/AskReddit is like a home base for users on the platform who want to survey others.

“r/askreddit because it’s just been the same questions over and over again but just reworded differently. It’s getting ridiculous. Obviously, this question isn’t what I’m referring to.” —u/TheClungerOfPhunts

10. r/PeterExplainstheJoke

If you don’t understand a joke, these Redditors can help.

“r/peterexplainsthejoke is full of people who post obvious jokes as engagement bait. I see a few that are legit, but a lot of them are just obvious engagement bait.” —u/maybebaebea

11. r/Memes

r/Memes lets users share their favorite internet jokes with each other. However, members clash when their humor doesn’t align.

“r/memes r/dankmemes The definition of Redditors. They speak in ‘poggers 100’ language, and the mods are basement dwellers who ban you if your meme ‘isn’t dank enough.’ Ask me how I know, thank god they banned me in 2019.” —u/Under_TheBed

12. r/PublicFreakout

This sub shames people for losing their cool in public.

“r/publicfreakout turned into a politics sub. No, random republican politician holding a speech is not a public freakout.” —u/majcek

“I’ve seen posts of people who are very high or having a mental health crisis and it feels very gross to be filming these people in these vulnerable situations.” —u/catmom81519

13. r/ChangeMyView

If someone has an opinion they know may be flawed, this sub lets them work it out with other open-minded people.

“r/changemyview. You are obligated by the MODs to award a delta to the bot that answered your post with a bullshit ‘technically not incorrect’ response.” —u/psycharious

14. r/Science

Most new studies end up on this subreddit. Then, science lovers dissect the new information.

“Oh, easy: r/science. Profoundly unscientific. Just a bunch of I LUV SCIENZE types who frantically mash the upvote button on every crappy, non-replicable PsyPost study that seems to confirm their pre-existing biases — and always, always in one particular ideological direction.” —u/Alaska_Jack

15. r/PetFree

People who don’t want a furry (or scaly) friend find common ground on r/PetFree.

“r/petfree. Being someone that’s indifferent to pets or doesn’t generally LOVE them is fine, but some of the people over there genuinely hate animals and wish harm upon them. some of the shit over there is really disturbing.” —u/SituationWild2630

16. r/DefendingAIArt

While artificial intelligence has a lot of haters, some people appreciate its creative side.

“r/defendingAIArt like come on man I feel ready to throw something after 5 minutes on there.” —u/IcyAppointment9736

“Saw it once, I haven’t recovered from the brain damage it caused. Also, they LOVE brigading into subs that consider regulating or banning AI. If the discussion is on the table, you’ll see thousands of more users that never even interacted with the community against the ban.” —u/saphire233

