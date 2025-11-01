16 wild “I wasn’t supposed to see that” moments people accidentally witnessed

Redditors have been sharing all the things they weren’t meant to see throughout October after one asked the perfect question. Anyone who’s had a moment like this loves to share whenever asked, or even if they weren’t.

Those lucky (or unlucky) enough to have a story to share did so by the hundreds when invited by a popular Ask Reddit post.

“What’s your ‘I wasn’t supposed to see that’ moment?” inquired u/zarxpy.

We combed through a lot of responses in order not to fill up the list with only sex stuff, because a lot of the responses involve sex stuff. The rest mostly involve crimes, or at least something to do with illegal activity. That, and those strange moments with pets that make you wonder if they know more than they let on.

The lesson to learn from this thread is to always knock, even when your grandparents give you a key to the house and tell you to walk in any time. Especially in that scenario, in fact.

Do, however, keep a lookout for certain activities at work. You might get yourself a raise, or else be fired at just the right time. If you see people in all black who look bulkier than they should, just run. Good luck!

1. Secret pillow transfer

“I woke up in the middle of the night and saw my dog pick up his pillow with his mouth and move it to the other end of his bed. Afterward, he looked at me like ‘You weren’t supposed to see that.’” —u/Goatboy1

2. Cable installation mishap

“I was installing cable in the family quarters on the military base, and I knocked on the door, and a woman let me in, and I began working on the TV in the living room. I could hear the shower going upstairs, and I heard it turn off, and a few moments later I heard loud running footsteps down the stairs, and for the last few stairs, a man came leaping buck naked into the living room where he thought his wife was at.” —u/mentaL8888

3. No nonsense

“My dad is a very no-nonsense, serious man. When he wears dark sunglasses, he regularly gets asked if he’s with the FBI. He is quiet and has a deep voice, so that adds to it. When I was in high school, I was on an important and emotional phone call in our guest room for privacy. And I hear his voice softly singing, ‘I’m gonna take a shower!’ We make eye contact, and he just goes, ‘…I didn’t know you were there…’” —u/_hadsomethingforthis

4. Telesales scam artists

“One of my first jobs was telesales for a long-distance plan. I hit top sales for a few weeks in a row. Then I hit a bad week, had more than a few calls where the people we were trying to sell to were telling me they were already on a different plan that sounded very similar to ours. Just a different name. I went into the manager’s room to ask a question cause none of them were on the floor. I saw them building lists from other states’ phone books (while not 100% illegal, it means they weren’t checking do-not-call lists). There were also stacks of old call sheets with that other plan’s name on them. I got fired the next day. They got raided by the FCC and FBI the day after that.” —u/tdasnowman

5. Potential money laundering

“I worked at a restaurant that somehow stayed in business despite having barely any customers. I was basically the only employee. One night, I stayed a little later than usual to do some cleaning when a handful of guys came through the back door carrying duffel bags and went straight to the owner’s office. He came out and told me I should go home, and I can clean in the morning.” —u/BWeeZee3

6. Teacher’s smoking

“One time in middle school, I was messing around outside while I was supposed to be in class, and caught a teacher smoking in the nature playground. ‘We didn’t see each other,’ he said. I agreed and went back to class.” —u/burnusti

7. “Just walk in”

“I used my key to walk into my grandparents’ house. They insisted everyone had keys, always wanted everyone to just walk in, so I did. I walked in, and my grandparents were lying on the couch in the den. Grandma was in her nightgown, and Poppa, in a rushed manner, pulled his hands out from up her nightgown.” —u/bgabel89

8. Windy beach fun

“I was playing on the beach with my kids. A woman next to me was changing in a pop-up tent. The wind whipped the front of the tent up, and I saw everything.” —u/SomeJokeTeeth

9. Hi, Dad

“When enlisting, I needed my birth certificate. I asked my mom where it was, and she told me to check my baby book. Didn’t find the birth cert, but I did find the fertility clinic profile for the sperm donor they used to conceive me. Was an only child. Since I’ve spoken with my donor often, and keep in contact with one of his children by marriage, my half sister.” —u/deruvoo

10. Childhood trauma

“Let me tell you about this f*cked-up day I had as a kid. I’m walking home from school, right? Get to the front of the house, and there’s this weird light flickering from the TV inside. I’m thinking, ‘Okay, let’s see what crap my brother’s glued to now,’ so I take a look through the window. But no, the little s***’s not there—it’s my goddamn parents, sitting there watching full-on porn! Porn! Like, proper filthy stuff that’d make your grandma blush.” —u/LowHangingFruit675

11. The boss’s wife’s profile

“When I was a receptionist, the boss’s wife would take over the front desk when I took lunch and use my computer. When I returned one afternoon, she was still logged into the computer when I sat back down. Up on the screen: her Ashley Madison profile.” —u/CynnamonScrolls

12. Feline crimes

“One time when I was high on edibles, I came downstairs to get some late-night snacks. I saw my cat on the counter. He looked at me in a way that can only be described as ‘Yes, I’m on the counter. You’re not going to tell anyone about this, or we’re going to have problems.’ I got outta there with no snacks and told my wife immediately. Since then, he and I have a shaky alliance.” —u/divak1219

13. Payroll secrets

“We had conference rooms with three levels of windows. The middle window was the tallest and frosted for privacy, but I’m 6’7”. I walked past a meeting where they had payroll info on the screen in an Excel sheet. I also have a great memory. Got a raise and promotion earlier than expected, bringing it up that I was paid less than peers.” —u/username_needs_work

14. Bulletproof strangers

“When I was in college, I was walking back home from the bars one night. I wasn’t feeling great, so I decided to call it an early night and head home. As I’m walking up the street where the club scene is, I notice that there are a couple of vans parked in an alley. I also see some guys walking in and out of a building wearing all black, and a couple looked like they were either fat or wearing bulletproof vests. A guy sees me watching them and approaches me saying, ‘You need to hurry it along, bud.’” —u/whitemanwhocantjump

15. Righteous dollar bills

“I saw a paycheck on the desk of a local pastor of a church when I worked there. The number was so big, I don’t know what the pay periods are. Weekly, surely not. Biweekly? Monthly? Semi-annually? I don’t know. But the check was issued from ‘Church name Tithe Account.’ That was 4 years ago, and I’m still bothered by it. Mostly because I know the pay period for myself and the other 10 paid staff members was weekly. And if it’s the same for the pastor, HOLY CRAP. I’ve since resigned and moved on with my career.” —u/stonythefish42069

16. Pre-9/11 plane accident

“I was about 8, so it must have been 1999/2000 on a plane ride back from Mexico to San Diego or somewhere close, then drive back home. In the plane, I got up to use the bathroom, got los,t and opened the cockpit. The pilot obviously lost his sh*t but tried to keep it cool.” —u/Tha_Kush_Munsta

