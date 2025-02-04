‘Why did you have to film?’ : Mom visits her daughter’s class after the teacher calls twice. Then she posts the video on TikTok

A TikTok nail technician and mother of two started parenting discourse across social media after she sat in on her daughter’s class. According to Brelle, her kid’s teacher called her twice in one week about behavioral issues, so she decided to pop in and keep an eye on her daughter herself—much to the child’s dismay.

Brelle’s decision to sit in on the class drew widespread praise from fellow parents, teachers, and other commenters. However, some took issue with her filming her daughter’s reaction and posting it on TikTok for the world to see.

‘Popped up at my daughter’s school’

TikTok user @iambrelle posted the video of her sitting in the corner of her daughter’s class on Thursday. It gained over 3.2 million views in a little over 24 hours. The footage shows the young student wiping away tears at her table, covering her face, and appearing to mouth “What are you doing?” at the camera.

Brelle then films herself eating fries and doing some work on her laptop, shrugging off her daughter’s disapproval.

“Popped up at my daughter’s school and sat in her class cuz her teacher called twice this week,” the caption reads.

The multitasking mom said that her kid was still crying at the time she posted the video.

‘Great parenting!’

Nothing gets the discourse going quite like a mother doing something, and this video is no exception.

Many of the top comments on the TikTok video praised Brelle for taking this active role in her daughter’s schooling. Multiple teachers were particularly happy, remarking on how much they wish their students’ parents would put this effort in.

“I’m a teacher,” wrote Gina Taack. “THANK YOU for letting her know her actions have an impact on her and those around her. Great parenting!”

Others reminisced about times they did the same thing with their kids—or their parents showed up in their classrooms.

“At least you looked nice,” said Andrea D., “My mom came with rollers in her hair and house slippers. I NEVER acted up in school again.”

‘Why did you have to film?’

As the video spread to X, dissenters began to appear. Most disapprove of the fact that she filmed and posted her daughter crying and looking humiliated. Now that the footage has gone viral, even deleting the post won’t save the kid from internet immortality.

“Why do you have to film/post that?” asked X user @jaaay_pi. “Now your daughter has be shamed on the internet ten, fifteen years from now for mistakes she made when she was child?”

In recent years, a lot of people have turned against the practice of using children for social media content. Concerns about the rights of underage kids who can’t reasonably consent to being on camera and have little to no recourse if they object have fueled discussions, studies, and documentaries on the topic.

The effects of family vlogging on child stars

Although research on the issue is in its early stages, one analysis published in 2023 expressed serious concerns about the impacts of family vlogging on children, especially with the growth of TikTok.

“Upon our interview with a scholar in the field, a thorough assessment of articles, and an

investigation of the personal accounts online, we can provide supporting evidence for the claim that family-vlogging is deeply affecting the children that are being advertised on these platforms,” the researchers concluded.

“Unfortunately, many of these children are being stripped of a ‘normal’ childhood for the fulfillment of their parents, and it is only approaching a larger scale.”

Multiple cases of child abuse within popular family vlogging channels brought enough attention for states to begin passing laws to protect kids from exploitation. By 2024, California, Illinois, and Minnesota had legislation of this kind on the books, with others likely to follow.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @iambrelle for comment via TikTok.

