“Unique baby names”: 13 modern trends people will probably regret in ten years

Modern trends cycle fast thanks to social media, which makes Redditors ponder which will cause the most regret in the near future.

Featured Video

A poster on r/AskReddit asks others, “What modern trend will people regret in ten years?”

With some surveys indicating that up to 60% of people regret a cosmetic procedure, some users suspect current plastic surgery trends could fall out of style in the next decade. They point out that trends that were once popular, like tanning and bold microbladed eyebrows, have already decreased in popularity.

Others say that certain behavioral trends—like posting your kids on social media, befriending AI, or oversharing online—will fall out of favor as they begin to impact people’s close relationships.

Advertisement

Some suspect popular financial decisions, such as starting an OnlyFans or relying on buy-now-pay-later to shop, could have major consequences.

Here are the top things Redditors think we’ll all regret by 2035.

1. Oversharing on social media

“Broadcasting their entire life on social media.” —u/wtfytya

Advertisement

“People don’t realize half the stuff they post today will still be floating around when they’re older, maybe with kids, maybe applying for jobs. The internet’s memory is forever, and context fades fast.” —u/CommercialSteak1890

“Posting your entire life online for mostly strangers just for attention/validation.” —u/CallingDrDingle

2. Using ChatGPT too much

“Maybe too much relying on AI? In 2035 I suspect AI will become so ingrained into our lives that we will forget how to function without AI, idkkkk….” —u/Odd_Bumblebee9267

Advertisement

“I won’t lie, I am relying on AI on basic shit like responding to emails.. :( People will prob start falling in love and building relationships with AI as well by 2035… An AI that understands all your insecurities, knows how to make you feel special and loved.. RIP.” —u/Odd_Bumblebee9267

3. Veneers

“VENEERS. They are forever. You sacrificed your teeth forever for some freaky white chicklets.” —u/charcuter1e

4. Unique baby names

“The unique baby names (I hope) Edit: I meant the weird ones like Tragedeigh, not the nice ones like Hope.” —u/Delicious_Media_1015

Advertisement

“Dumb baby names that sound like a Star Wars droid or ‘type of wart that’s found on the bottom of your foot.’” —u/Wrong7urn

“Unique baby names. They are literally making their children’s lives harder for their vanity. I hope all those kids with weird/unique names go out as soon as they turn 18 for name changes!” —u/PersephoneOnEarth

5. Scrolling

“On average, people spend about 3 hours a day scrolling. Live to 80, and that’s 10 years of your life gone. And the worst part? Those were the best years of your life.” —u/Milky_Cabbages

Advertisement

“Scrolling aimlessly on Reddit.” —u/wezworldwide

6. Millennial grey decor

“Making their house gray everywhere. So boring. I want my house cozy.” —u/ShockerCheer

“All those beige and grey soft furnishings and paints will be pretty worn out in ten years, so they can buy some colour when that happens.” —u/kindcrow

Advertisement

7. Posting kids on social media

“People documenting their children’s lives on social media. The kids are going to grow up and not want that public. The parents do it for attention at the expense of their children’s privacy.” —u/ConspiracyHeresy

“Putting so much info about your kids online.” —u/Eastern_Succotash_66

8. Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs)

“BBLs seem like they won’t hold up too well, long term.” —u/Reddingeverything

Advertisement

9. Ozempic

“Possibly weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. I feel like we don’t truly know the long-term side effects of these medications that are working too well.” —u/masterz13

“Ozempic and other weight loss shots. I can’t imagine taking a shot instead of starting an exercise routine. The side effects listed are insane. Betting there will be a class-action lawsuit in 5 years.” —u/MyEyezHurt

10. Botox and filler

“Getting all these implants and injections in their face.” —u/steffie-flies

Advertisement

“Mar a lago face. It catches the eyes of the creeps what prowl the clubhouse but now yer disfigured and likely spiraling in regards to body dysmorphia.” —u/Strawbuddy

11. Buy-now-pay-later

“Buy now, pay later services. These are going to cause a lot of bankruptcies and destroyed credit.” —u/KellyAnn3106

12. Vaping

“Unless you are using vaping as a tool to help quit smoking, you will regret picking up vaping.” —u/nowhereman136

Advertisement

13. Tattoos

“Those little random tattoos that look like your HS friend doodled on you with a Sharpie at lunch.” —u/Popular_Course3885

“Getting your own tattoo gun and covering your friends and yourself in shitty tattoos.” —u/creepeony

“An overabundance of tattoos on every area imaginable.” —u/Mobile_Commission_52

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.