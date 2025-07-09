“I’m not letting it stop me”: Model Erin Marley Klay speaks out after her Fourth of July bikini photos spark discourse on X

Plus-size model Erin Marley Klay’s July 4th bikini photos sparked online backlash, but she’s fighting back with confidence and body positivity.

Over Fourth of July weekend, professional plus-size model and body positivity advocate Erin Marley Klay posted bikini photos on X. The response was instant and intense. Her post ignited widespread discourse, ranging from glowing admiration to outright body-shaming cruelty. Rather than shy away, Klay stood firm, speaking out in defense of all body types and challenging toxic beauty standards.

Mixed reactions flooded her posts

Klay, a full-time model with a growing online presence, is no stranger to public scrutiny. Still, the reaction to her July 4 post took things to a new level.

Many women flooded her comments with support, praising her confidence. So many admiring fans asked how she edited her glowing beach shots that, she dropped the details for anyone to replicate:

Others shared how her post made them feel seen and inspired.

But the positive reception was also mixed in with a wave of hate, mostly from men. The replies were filled with cruel body-shaming comments and mockery. This is indicative of a rising trend of hate speech on X, which has grown since Elon Musk bought the social media platform, according to recent research.

Still, Erin refused to be silenced. In a powerful tweet thread, she told her followers, “If I can handle massive hate on this scale (and kindness!!! Of course!!!) then you can wear that bikini to the beach, go to the pool, try out a new hobby, wear the jeans you’re insecure about, and enjoy your body to the fullest this summer.💓 I’m not letting it stop me.”

You have to realize someone with so much hate in their heart is far more miserable than you could ever be wearing a bikini at the beach. Get out there ♡ — erin ♡ (@erinmhk) July 8, 2025

She followed up with more encouragement, saying, “pls don’t let society’s preconceived notions of what is beautiful and what’s not stop you from living your life. What someone says about your appearance reflects on them alone, not you.”

Her words quickly gained traction, resonating with those who needed the words most.

Speaking out against diet culture and body shaming

Klay opened up to the Daily Dot about her motivation for sharing the photos and standing her ground. “Following the resurgence of diet culture in such an overwhelming way, I find it incredibly important to showcase you can be plus-sized AND confident.”

She called out the toxic influence of social media trends that glorify weight loss and promote disordered eating. “Too many women are getting depleted by the ongoing eating disorder culture, and it’s time to fight back on it,” Klay said. “Regardless of the crude and hateful comments, I’m immensely happy I resonated so many women and hopefully sparked a seed of confidence within them.”

Her goal, she explained, is to challenge the lie that fat equals unattractive. “Everyone deserves to feel beautiful and enjoy their summer, and if I even helped one person, then I did my job.”

