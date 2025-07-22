“I’d wake up screaming”: Mini horse playing the keyboard in a hospital goes viral with mixed reactions

A piano-playing mini horse has sparked debate online after a video of them helping wake up a child recovering from surgery went viral.

Featured Video

The clip, posted on Instagram and Facebook, features a miniature therapy horse excitedly running its face along the keys of a toy piano beside a hospital bed, as a teen slowly stirs from anesthesia. The video has over 2.2 million likes on Instagram alone. While some viewers laughed or swooned at the sight, others said they would be “horrified” to wake up to such a spectacle.

The star of the video is a mini horse named Black Pearl. She comes from Mini Therapy Horses (@minitherapyhorses), a Los Angeles–based nonprofit founded in 2008 by Victoria Nodiff-Netanel. The organization is known for training miniature horses to provide emotional support and comfort in medical and crisis settings.

Advertisement

These animals visit hospitals, trauma centers, and emergency scenes throughout Southern California. Their regular stops include the Shriners for Children Medical Center in Pasadena, Ronald McDonald House locations, UCLA hospitals, and the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Hospital, among others.

This specific moment took place at Shriners in Pasadena, where Mini Therapy Horses regularly visit children waking from surgery. Their goal? To help reduce stress and anxiety in a vulnerable, groggy moment. In many cases, the simple presence of a miniature horse can spark calmness, or at least distraction, from pain or confusion.

Reactions range from awe to annoyance

While most online reactions have been positive, the internet never entirely agrees on anything. Across platforms like X and Instagram, viewers flooded the comments with jokes and memes. One post quipped, “If I woke up to this, I would immediately assume I’m still on HEAVY A** DRUGS.”

Advertisement

Another joked, “Hey, yeah, can we get the piano-playing pony in room 264? This kid is crying after his wisdom teeth got taken out.”

Still, not everyone found the moment amusing.

A few viewers admitted they’d be upset to wake up to a strange racket next to them, especially from a hoofed animal at the bedside. “If this woke me up after [anesthesia] I would probably freak out Lmaoo,” one user commented. “I’d wake up screaming,” said another.

Advertisement

@MissSassbox tweeted, “Imagine waking up in the hospital and seeing a mini horse absolutely running wild on a Casio keyboard like prime Little Richard next to your bed.”

imagine waking up in the hospital and seeing a mini horse absolutely running wild on a Casio keyboard like prime Little Richard next to your bed pic.twitter.com/lhyeOHuYl8 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) July 20, 2025

Nevertheless, most commenters praised the clip as wholesome and sweet. Many applauded Mini Therapy Horses for their innovative approach to comfort and healing, especially for kids facing frightening medical experiences.

Advertisement

Mini Therapy Horses is no stranger to attention. They’ve previously been featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show, in People Magazine, and even participated in the Rose Parade. They’ve also supported survivors at tragic events like the Las Vegas shooting and the Woolsey Fire.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.