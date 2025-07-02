“The economy is designed for pairs”: Single millennials are speaking out about how unaffordable it is to live alone

A recent post in r/Millennials had people sharing their frustrations with how expensive single life can be.

Featured Video

Our generation is mostly made up of people in their 30s and early 40s at this point—an age at which we should have some semblance of financial security and even freedom, more often than not.

But on top of economic woes and job insecurities, millennials—who have remained single at a higher rate than previous generations—have discovered that living solo can bring on enough of a financial burden to make it feel like it’s impossible to ever get on stable footing.

“This feels like the biggest financial barrier that no one talks about,” wrote u/dmans218, a redditor from Canada. “The economy is designed for pairs. Not individuals.”

Advertisement

The benefits of sharing expenses

Of course, some costs do go up when a couple moves in together. Food and utilities are the first that come to mind, although they don’t exactly double. The original reddit post points out that buying food in bulk—which is almost always much cheaper than buying smaller portions—is beneficial to a couple or family.

But a single person often can’t get through that kind of food alone before it spoils. And others pointed out even regular packages of food are often designed with families in mind and present the exact same challenge.

Advertisement

“And as much as people say utilities would go up with more people – they do, but they don’t double,” wrote u/PossumJenkinsSoles. “I’ve had enough roommates to know. Some of them remain the same even (like trash pick up and internet).”

Other costs, such as streaming services, also remain the same amount regardless of whether they’re used by one person or two. And when you start factoring in large, unexpected costs such as home repairs, new appliances, vet bills, and more, it becomes a much bigger burden for single people.

The cost of a mortgage or rent is also obviously a major consideration. Homes are generally designed for families, so you’ll be paying a similar amount regardless of whether you’re the only person living there. And even with apartments, splurging on a two-bedroom for a couple is almost always going to cost less once its split down the middle compared to a one-bedroom for a single person.

Advertisement

Roommates aren’t always the solution

Most millennials have probably lived with a roommate at some point in life by now. It’s often touted as a cost-saving solution, but the reality is much more complicated than that.

“You might get a chill one who pulls their own weight and doesn’t cause drama, pays their bilsl on time, and may even be fun to hang out with,” u/VGSchadenfreude wrote, “but for every one of those, there’s half a dozen (or more) that will trash the place, weasel out of paying their share of the expenses, pick fights for bullshit reasons, drag you into their drama, or even just disappear and leave you holding the bag.”

Even if peace of mind wasn’t an important consideration, having a roommate doesn’t impact financial concerns in the same way living with a partner generally does. A 2021 Vox article addressing this topic pointed out that people living with a partner or family are better positioned to share cars when one breaks down, rotate paying for groceries, and otherwise share the burden when unexpected costs or setbacks arise.

Advertisement

When you live with a roommate, sure, specific costs like rent and utilities might go down, but you’re ultimately still two single people leading separate lives with separate financial responsibilities.

It’s not new—but it is exhausting

Millennials were born into a society where it was already an uphill battle to achieve any of the seemingly basic things that our parents had. Home ownership, stable jobs with upward mobility, and even vacations seemed like pipe dreams.

Advertisement

Realizing that the financial burden only seems to increase for those that stay single feels like pouring salt on the wound, especially when it effects every day things that are as simple as trying to be responsible and cook food at home.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.