“Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star defends doing Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge while blindfolded and holding newborn

Two weeks after giving birth, Mikayla Matthews, one of the stars of Hulu reality television show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, posted a TikTok of herself blindfolded, in stilettos, and cradling her newborn while attempting the viral Nicki Minaj “Stiletto Challenge.”

The move, inspired by the singer’s pose in the High School music video, requires squatting cross-legged in stilettos and balancing on one foot. Her clip showed her cradling her baby in one arm and balancing in heels, captioned, “2 weeks postpartum yesterday and we are a whole new level of TIRED lol.”

The video drew swift backlash from viewers who called the move reckless and dangerous, but Matthews defended herself, insisting she knew her limits and wouldn’t have tried it if she thought she might fall.

Matthews’ postpartum stunt criticized by viewers

Many followers expressed concern for the newborn’s safety, both in the comments on TikTok and on Matthews’ Instagram repost. One viewer wrote, “I have a baby the same age and get nervous stepping over the baby gate. This is irresponsible.”

Another noted, “Heel could’ve slipped, stool could’ve slipped, could’ve fallen backwards or sideways, can’t see because of the mask. […] the baby is like 2 feet off the ground and babies have suffered horrific injuries from falling shorter distances.”

On Instagram, one person said, “Why does everyone think this is ok… if she fell her newborn would be seriously hurt.. bizarre behaviour just for the clicks.”

“Ngl.. doing that with a brand new baby like that really gave me anxiety 😭😅” another commenter wrote.

Despite the wave of worry, Matthews doubled down. According to People, she responded to critics in a now-gone Instagram Stories post. She shared a photo of her stunt, followed by a cheeky edit of herself photoshopped on a tightrope that is on fire above a shark pit, captioned, “Vs. what everyone saw…”

Her replies in the TikTok comment section also reflected confidence. She wrote, “I think it’s cause it’s my body and I know what I am capable of doing. I wouldn’t have done it if I thought I was going to fall. I’m 5 inches off the ground.”

Other attempts have ended in serious injury

Matthews’ challenge ended without harm, though others have not been as lucky. Her attempt came only days after Russian influencer Mariana Barutkina broke her spine performing the same stunt. She tried balancing on a saucepan and a canister of baby formula stacked on a counter while squatting in heels. The stunt ended with her falling and suffering a compression fracture.

Mikayla Matthews did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

