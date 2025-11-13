“He ate my entire meal prep”: Women say men keep sabotaging their food—and the stories are blowing up online

Online chatter recently turned to how some men reportedly use food as a power play in relationships. It doesn’t matter if the connections are romantic, filial, or even just roommates.

Across social media, women described experiences in which the simple act of food became a tool of control. It could be through sabotaging prepared meals or through outright consumption without regard for others.

The discussion opened on X when user @asj519 tweeted, “There’s an interesting convo on TikTok right now of how men weaponize food against women: the cooking, the gluttonous overeating and being inconsiderate, etc etc. Women are sharing stories of the men around them eating up food in the home with no consideration of others. Whew.”

When food becomes a power move

In one of the many TikTok videos that @asj519 was referencing, @theprofessorbae laid out a strong case against men. She said, “Men will weaponize food against women. They will purposely see you cooking and prepping meals and eat it all within a couple of hours just to see you have to go back to the store to get groceries and stand in the kitchen and cook.”

Another TikToker, @ahnixtheartist, shared her own stories of her ex sneaking food that she had cooked. She wrote in the text overlay, “He’s NOT a ‘growing boy,’ he’s an inconsiderate gluttonous person.”

The conversation then spread to X, where @Puff_Iya described a coworker’s lunch being ruined after her husband secretly ate the chicken parm she had prepared for herself the night before.

In a historical nod, @PaulaBurnley said, “I think this is part of why some many (mostly men) were poisoned through their food. 1890 and your husband did this, ya, there will be arsenic in the next chicken parm.”

@hausofriya recounted, “During her pregnancy, my cousin developed diabetes so her mom & bros created entire frozen meals for her to eat in 2 weeks so she could focus on her health & her husband ate it all. Her bros beat that man so badly each time they delivered new food that he begged for a divorce.”

“I remember a story (probably on Reddit) about a man who always offered to make his wife’s plate,” recalled @lisamarieblair_. “She watches him once and caught her husband giving himself the better parts of meals. Like down to picking out the better lettuce leaves in a salad mix and giving her the brown ones.”

Further contributions poured in. “i sometimes still think about that woman who did meal prep for herself before a major medical procedure,” @reyphorian shared. “the husband went and ate everything that was for her so she had nothing after the procedure.”

Meanwhile, @SecondGizmo noted how women reported buying self-treats only to hide them because “their husband will eat it all […] entire boxes of cookies that they will demolish in a single sitting even if they know it’s for their wife.”

The general pattern of men’s habits around food

Overall, the messages suggested repeated patterns. Many people described scenarios where food became less about nourishment and more about dominance, whether through large appetites, disregard for another’s meal prep, or degrading comments during consumption.

In many cases, the men described were capable of buying and cooking groceries, yet still left their partners or supposed loved ones feeling unseen or dismissed when it came to shared meals. As @theprofessorbae’s TikTok video stated, “Men know exactly what they’re doing when they do this.”

Beyond anecdote, the discussion also carried a deeper undercurrent about labor, rest, and visibility. According to the posts, some men seemed to resist seeing women taking time off from domestic work or simply resting or doing something that they enjoy. There is also the complete obliviousness of some men who just live with the expectation that any food in the house is for them to consume, even when that isn’t the case.

