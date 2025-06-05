Meghan Markle’s labor dance video has the haters crashing out again

Meghan Markle posted a throwback video of herself and Prince Harry dancing in a hospital room to help induce labor, and the internet is deeply divided.

On Wednesday, June 4, Markle posted the four-year-old clip on Instagram, showing the couple dancing in a maternity suite. In the video, a heavily pregnant Meghan dances and twerks while Harry slides across the frame. The pair is dancing to the viral track “Baby Mama” by Starrkeisha. The line “I’ve been pregnant far too long” played as they attempted to laugh off the discomfort of an overdue pregnancy.

Markle captioned the clip: “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do! 😂” She posted the video as part of a coordinated social media push for her daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday.

Earlier that day, Meghan had already made waves by posting a rare new photo of Lilibet that partially showed her face for the first time in years. She followed it up with another nostalgic image of Prince Harry cradling a newborn Lilibet. “The sweetest bond to watch unfold 💕,” she wrote. “Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!”

Markle’s pregnant dancing throwback sparks fresh wave of speculation and support

Though lighthearted on the surface, many viewed the dancing video as another attempt by the couple to reshape public narratives. Some speculated that the footage, clearly showing Meghan pregnant in a hospital, subtly aimed to discredit ongoing conspiracy theories about their use of surrogates.

Not everyone appreciated the humor of their video. Shortly after the post gained traction, folks, including The Daily Beast, described it as “cringe.” While Markle turned off commenting on her posts, people still speculated on websites like Reddit, where her video was reposted. The moderators on the post preemptively warned against hate posting, so the majority of the responses were impressed that the duchess could dance at 41 weeks pregnant.

Others thought the awkward dancing was sweet. One Redditor wrote, “Soo cute, probably the most relatable thing I have ever seen from them. It looks just like the videos I have seen online of regular couples doing the same thing during that trend. Also who knew Harry had a bit of rhythm in him?”

X account @RNN_RoyalNews, meanwhile, tweeted, “Get the vomit bag, Meghan Markle just posted herself hiking her dress and twerking her butt to the camera in labor and delivery. This is just DISGUSTING!!”

Get the vomit bag, Meghan Markle just posted herself hiking her dress and twerking her butt to the camera in labor and delivery. This is just DISGUSTING!! Some things a better kept private. Have some dignity.🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/Oi0h9f04Ha — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) June 4, 2025

@cbouzy tweeted, “Meghan dropped this video, and the haters and conspiracy theorists are spiraling like they just found out their tinfoil hats don’t get Wi-Fi. Y’all crashing out over a pregnant woman dancing is why y’all are not serious people.”

The Markle surrogate conspiracy theories are still going strong

Indeed, the Meghan Markle surrogate conspiracy was regurgitated big time once again across the platform. “Why is the bump so lumpy? And what are they distracting from? This is info overload all of a sudden,” wrote X account @sage1411.

Meghan dropped this video, and the haters and conspiracy theorists are spiraling like they just found out their tinfoil hats don’t get Wi-Fi. Y’all crashing out over a pregnant woman dancing is why y’all are not serious people. pic.twitter.com/Qg9cFvkWjR — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) June 4, 2025

@Le__Katerina shared a compilation video of other couples who recorded the same trend in the hospital. She wrote, “Apparently, all these people and millions of other ones are stupid, cringeworthy, embarrassing and faked their pregnancies. Or that’s reserved only for Harry and Meghan for some reason?”

Apparently, all these people and millions of other ones are stupid, cringeworthy, embarrassing and faked their pregnancies.



Or that’s reserved only for Harry and Meghan for some reason? pic.twitter.com/AwUHMEqW4x — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) June 5, 2025

Despite the backlash, Markle seems undeterred in reclaiming her narrative through social media. In a recent podcast interview with Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, she teased the idea of going into business one day with daughter Lilibet. The duchess has also continued to resist royal tradition when it comes to sharing photos of her children, previously criticizing the required press protocols in an interview with The Cut.

