Man tries to trick med spa into revealing if his “wife” is a client. The women behind the desk immediately clock him

UPDATE: In a statement to the Daily Dot, Armenthia Carr said, “Moments like this happen more often than people realize, especially to beauty professionals who interact closely with clients and the public. It’s one of the reasons I believe estheticians and beauty professionals should take domestic violence seriously and continue their education, not just in services, but in recognizing red flags and knowing how to respond safely and professionally.”

A TikTok video from @ur.skin.therapist shows two women at Lotus Lux Med Spa expertly shutting down a man fishing for info.

In the now-viral clip, a man enters the spa asking to buy a gift card for his wife. Right away, something felt off. “I think she gets the Dysport or something from here,” he said. One of the women behind the desk, dressed in pink scrubs, immediately sensed that something was wrong.

To buy time and slow the exchange, she calmly asked, “Are you sure it’s dysport?” The receptionist echoed her. Meanwhile, the man stumbled through his story, unsure about what his wife gets or even if she’s a client.

Despite his vagueness, he began to push harder. He asked them to check if his wife had been there recently, mentioning three months ago as a possible date. However, the receptionist held firm, saying, “Unfortunately, I wouldn’t be able to give out that information.”

Even after being offered a workaround, by purchasing a gift card to email her directly, the man pressed. “I wanna make sure she’s getting it from the same person,” he insisted. The receptionist told him again that they couldn’t confirm or deny if she was a client, citing HIPAA policy.

Then, the conversation took a strange turn. “We’re on rocky terms,” the man said, before launching into crocodile tears. “We haven’t talked in a while… I just want to make sure she goes here.”

Throughout the exchange, the woman in pink remained calm but alert. As soon as he mentioned their rocky relationship, she subtly reached for her phone, ready to call for help if things escalated.

Even then, both employees stand firm. The receptionist gently repeated, “We still won’t be able to give you that information.” The man, seeing he wasn’t getting anywhere, eventually backed down and left.

Social media applauds the team for protecting client privacy

The TikTok, posted by @ur.skin.therapist, has since racked up praise in the comments. It has been viewed over 30.1 million times and has over 23.7K comments. Viewers applauded both women for staying calm, professional, and fully committed to respecting their clients’ privacy.

While the man may have framed it as a sweet gesture, many saw it for what it was: an attempt to gather personal information under false pretenses.

Many especially applauded the lady in pink for her “discernment” and immediately clocking that something wasn’t right with the situation.

One person commented, “Mama in the pink wasn’t having it from the moment he started talking 🤣”

Over on Reddit, where the video was reposted, people shared stories of situations where women weren’t so lucky, including a woman whose husband destroyed the hotel room she was staying in when he got an extra card made.

“My ex-husband drove to my credit union and told the teller that he wanted to pay off my credit card but didn’t have the number. She gave him all the info. All the tellers were like, wow, what a great guy. Spoiler alert: He just wanted the number,” u/exhausted247365 shared.

